NHPC Share Price Live blog for 24 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock price went down today, 24 May 2024, by -0.4 %. The stock closed at 105.73 per share. The stock is currently trading at 105.31 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC's stock opened at 106.26 and closed at 105.73 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 108.66, while the low was 104.36. The market capitalization stood at 105784.26 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were 115.84 and 42.55 respectively. The BSE volume for NHPC was 10924046 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 May 2024, 08:47 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1107.8Support 1103.4
Resistance 2110.45Support 2101.65
Resistance 3112.2Support 399.0
24 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 72.0, 31.63% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 42.333
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 93.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
24 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC volume yesterday was 132 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 114817 k

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 15.03% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 121 mn & BSE volume was 10 mn.

24 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC closed at ₹105.73 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 108.66 & 104.36 yesterday to end at 105.73. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

