NHPC Share Price Live blog for 24 May 2024

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC's stock opened at ₹106.26 and closed at ₹105.73 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹108.66, while the low was ₹104.36. The market capitalization stood at ₹105784.26 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were ₹115.84 and ₹42.55 respectively. The BSE volume for NHPC was 10924046 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|107.8
|Support 1
|103.4
|Resistance 2
|110.45
|Support 2
|101.65
|Resistance 3
|112.2
|Support 3
|99.0
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹72.0, 31.63% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹42.333
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹93.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 15.03% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 121 mn & BSE volume was 10 mn.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹108.66 & ₹104.36 yesterday to end at ₹105.73. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend