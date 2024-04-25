Hello User
NHPC Share Price Live blog for 25 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NHPC stock price went up today, 25 Apr 2024, by 0.52 %. The stock closed at 89.76 per share. The stock is currently trading at 90.23 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Stock Price Today

NHPC Share Price Today : NHPC's stock opened at 90.74 and closed at 89.76 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 91.15 and the low was 89.71. The market capitalization stood at 90,636.35 crore. The 52-week high for NHPC was 115.84 and the low was 41.92. The BSE volume for the day was 4,181,149 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Apr 2024, 08:47 AM IST NHPC share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 191.0Support 189.5
Resistance 291.85Support 288.85
Resistance 392.5Support 388.0
25 Apr 2024, 08:30 AM IST NHPC share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 72.0, 20.2% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 42.333
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 93.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3334
    Buy0001
    Hold0000
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell1110
25 Apr 2024, 08:17 AM IST NHPC share price Today : NHPC volume yesterday was 36 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 70027 k

The trading volume yesterday was 47.61% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 32 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.

25 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST NHPC share price Live :NHPC closed at ₹89.76 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 91.15 & 89.71 yesterday to end at 89.76.although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

