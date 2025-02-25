NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Sees Positive Trading Momentum Today

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at ₹79.04 and closed at ₹79.85, indicating a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹79.04 and a low of ₹77.02 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹77,638.08 crore, NHPC's performance is notable given its 52-week high of ₹118.45 and low of ₹71.01. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 849,391 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NHPC Live Updates: Stock Peers
NHPC Live Updates: Today, NHPC's share price increased by 0.85%, reaching ₹77.95, while its competitors are showing mixed results. Companies like JSW Energy, Torrent Power, and SJVN are experiencing declines, whereas Adani Energy Solutions is seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex remain relatively stable, with changes of 0.00% and 0.16%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|JSW Energy
|474.5
|-5.3
|-1.1
|804.95
|419.1
|82931.62
|Adani Energy Solutions
|676.0
|6.7
|1.0
|1347.9
|588.25
|81416.39
|NHPC
|77.95
|0.66
|0.85
|118.45
|71.01
|78301.05
|Torrent Power
|1293.45
|-10.2
|-0.78
|2037.35
|1065.0
|65177.4
|SJVN
|90.22
|-0.57
|-0.63
|159.6
|86.29
|35454.61
NHPC Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.06%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.17%
A higher futures price along with lower open interest in NHPC suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.
NHPC Live Updates: NHPC trading at ₹77.95, up 0.85% from yesterday's ₹77.29
NHPC Live Updates: NHPC share price is at ₹77.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹76.57 and ₹78.47 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹76.57 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 78.47 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NHPC has increased by 1.16%, currently trading at ₹78.19. However, over the past year, NHPC's stock has declined by 15.72%, also landing at ₹78.19. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22544.20 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.5%
|3 Months
|0.82%
|6 Months
|-20.08%
|YTD
|-4.28%
|1 Year
|-15.72%
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|78.47
|Support 1
|76.57
|Resistance 2
|79.66
|Support 2
|75.86
|Resistance 3
|80.37
|Support 3
|74.67
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹92.0, 19.03% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹61.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹124.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|0.00
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC volume yesterday was 18 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20493 k
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 10.97% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 849 k.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC closed at ₹79.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹79.04 & ₹77.02 yesterday to end at ₹77.29. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.