Explore
Active Stocks
Tue Feb 25 2025 09:32:29
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 138.40 0.54%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 316.60 -1.09%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 671.00 0.42%
  1. Mahindra & Mahindra share price
  2. 2,762.55 1.96%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,217.80 0.25%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Sees Positive Trading Momentum Today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Sees Positive Trading Momentum Today

2 min read . Updated: 25 Feb 2025, 09:54 AM IST
Livemint

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock price went up today, 25 Feb 2025, by 0.85 %. The stock closed at 77.29 per share. The stock is currently trading at 77.95 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at 79.04 and closed at 79.85, indicating a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 79.04 and a low of 77.02 during the session. With a market capitalization of 77,638.08 crore, NHPC's performance is notable given its 52-week high of 118.45 and low of 71.01. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 849,391 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Feb 2025, 09:54:04 AM IST

NHPC Live Updates: Stock Peers

NHPC Live Updates: Today, NHPC's share price increased by 0.85%, reaching 77.95, while its competitors are showing mixed results. Companies like JSW Energy, Torrent Power, and SJVN are experiencing declines, whereas Adani Energy Solutions is seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex remain relatively stable, with changes of 0.00% and 0.16%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
JSW Energy474.5-5.3-1.1804.95419.182931.62
Adani Energy Solutions676.06.71.01347.9588.2581416.39
NHPC77.950.660.85118.4571.0178301.05
Torrent Power1293.45-10.2-0.782037.351065.065177.4
SJVN90.22-0.57-0.63159.686.2935454.61
25 Feb 2025, 09:42:08 AM IST

NHPC Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.06%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.17%

A higher futures price along with lower open interest in NHPC suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.

25 Feb 2025, 09:34:13 AM IST

NHPC Live Updates: NHPC trading at ₹77.95, up 0.85% from yesterday's ₹77.29

NHPC Live Updates: NHPC share price is at 77.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 76.57 and 78.47 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 76.57 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 78.47 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

25 Feb 2025, 09:17:08 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NHPC has increased by 1.16%, currently trading at 78.19. However, over the past year, NHPC's stock has declined by 15.72%, also landing at 78.19. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22544.20 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.5%
3 Months0.82%
6 Months-20.08%
YTD-4.28%
1 Year-15.72%
25 Feb 2025, 08:47:40 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 178.47Support 176.57
Resistance 279.66Support 275.86
Resistance 380.37Support 374.67
25 Feb 2025, 08:33:14 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 92.0, 19.03% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 61.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 124.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4333
    Buy0.00111
    Hold2211
    Sell1122
    Strong Sell1111
25 Feb 2025, 08:17:37 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC volume yesterday was 18 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20493 k

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 10.97% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 849 k.

25 Feb 2025, 08:04:11 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC closed at ₹79.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 79.04 & 77.02 yesterday to end at 77.29. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue