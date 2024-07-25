NHPC Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2024

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC's stock price closed at ₹103.7 on the last trading day, with an open price of ₹103.45. The stock reached a high of ₹105.8 and a low of ₹101.85 during the day. The market capitalization of NHPC is ₹102,861.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹118.45, and the 52-week low is ₹47.39. The BSE volume for NHPC was 3,963,724 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|104.83
|Support 1
|100.82
|Resistance 2
|107.34
|Support 2
|99.32
|Resistance 3
|108.84
|Support 3
|96.81
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹95.0, 7.23% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹63.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹126.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 16.39% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 69 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹105.8 & ₹101.85 yesterday to end at ₹102.4. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.