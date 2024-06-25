NHPC Share Price Live blog for 25 Jun 2024

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, NHPC opened at ₹99.85 and closed at ₹100.75. The stock reached a high of ₹101.15 and a low of ₹99.5. The market capitalization was ₹100249.45 crore. The 52-week high for NHPC was ₹117.8 and the 52-week low was ₹44.82. The BSE volume for NHPC was 2,006,033 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 51.05% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 49 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹101.15 & ₹99.5 yesterday to end at ₹100.75. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.