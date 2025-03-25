NHPC Share Price Live blog for 25 Mar 2025

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at ₹83.49 and closed lower at ₹82.59. The stock reached a high of ₹85.00 and a low of ₹83.22 during the session. NHPC's market capitalization stands at ₹83,996.58 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹118.45 and a low of ₹71.01. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,820,325 shares for NHPC, reflecting active market participation.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
25 Mar 2025, 08:04 AM IST
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC closed at ₹82.59 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹85.00 & ₹83.22 yesterday to end at ₹83.62. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.