NHPC Share Price Live blog for 25 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock price went up today, 25 Mar 2025, by 1.25 %. The stock closed at 82.59 per share. The stock is currently trading at 83.62 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at 83.49 and closed lower at 82.59. The stock reached a high of 85.00 and a low of 83.22 during the session. NHPC's market capitalization stands at 83,996.58 crore, with a 52-week high of 118.45 and a low of 71.01. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,820,325 shares for NHPC, reflecting active market participation.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Mar 2025, 08:04 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC closed at ₹82.59 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 85.00 & 83.22 yesterday to end at 83.62. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

