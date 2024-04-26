Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

NHPC Share Price Live blog for 26 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NHPC stock price went up today, 26 Apr 2024, by 0.88 %. The stock closed at 90.23 per share. The stock is currently trading at 91.02 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Stock Price Today

NHPC Share Price Today : On the last day, NHPC opened at 90.3, closed at 90.23 with a high of 91.62 and a low of 89.95. The market capitalization stood at 91,429.91 crore. The 52-week high was 115.84 and the 52-week low was 41.92. The BSE volume for NHPC was 2,381,330 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Apr 2024, 09:15 AM IST NHPC share price live: Price Analysis

The NHPC stock has increased by 0.46% and is currently trading at 91.44. Over the past year, NHPC shares have surged by 105.53% to reach 91.44. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 27.02% to 22570.35 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.73%
3 Months3.95%
6 Months83.38%
YTD40.94%
1 Year105.53%
26 Apr 2024, 08:46 AM IST NHPC share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 191.83Support 190.18
Resistance 292.57Support 289.27
Resistance 393.48Support 388.53
26 Apr 2024, 08:32 AM IST NHPC share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 72.0, 20.9% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 42.333
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 93.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3334
    Buy0001
    Hold0000
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell1110
26 Apr 2024, 08:16 AM IST NHPC share price Today : NHPC volume yesterday was 36 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 70027 k

The trading volume yesterday was 47.61% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 32 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.

26 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST NHPC share price Live :NHPC closed at ₹90.23 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 91.62 & 89.95 yesterday to end at 90.23. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.