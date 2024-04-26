NHPC Share Price Live blog for 26 Apr 2024

NHPC Share Price Today : On the last day, NHPC opened at ₹90.3, closed at ₹90.23 with a high of ₹91.62 and a low of ₹89.95. The market capitalization stood at ₹91,429.91 crore. The 52-week high was ₹115.84 and the 52-week low was ₹41.92. The BSE volume for NHPC was 2,381,330 shares traded.
The NHPC stock has increased by 0.46% and is currently trading at ₹91.44. Over the past year, NHPC shares have surged by 105.53% to reach ₹91.44. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 27.02% to 22570.35 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.73%
|3 Months
|3.95%
|6 Months
|83.38%
|YTD
|40.94%
|1 Year
|105.53%
The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|91.83
|Support 1
|90.18
|Resistance 2
|92.57
|Support 2
|89.27
|Resistance 3
|93.48
|Support 3
|88.53
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹72.0, 20.9% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹42.333
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹93.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 47.61% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 32 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.
The stock traded in the range of ₹91.62 & ₹89.95 yesterday to end at ₹90.23. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
