NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Shares Dip Amid Market Volatility

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 01:33 PM IST Trade
Livemint

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock price went down today, 26 Aug 2024, by -0.15 %. The stock closed at 97.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 96.95 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at 97.5 and closed slightly lower at 97.1. The stock reached a high of 99.25 and dipped to a low of 97.25. With a market capitalization of 98,541.79 crore, NHPC has a 52-week high of 118.45 and a 52-week low of 48.48. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 306,625 shares for NHPC.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Aug 2024, 01:33 PM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC reached a high of 97.05 and a low of 96.6 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 96.9 (Support level 1), suggesting a potential downward trend. Traders might consider reducing long positions and monitoring additional support levels at 96.8 and 96.7.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 197.03Support 196.58
Resistance 297.27Support 296.37
Resistance 397.48Support 396.13
26 Aug 2024, 01:00 PM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC share price live: Today's Price range

NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC stock experienced fluctuations today, with a low of 96.65 and a high of 99.25.

26 Aug 2024, 12:50 PM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -43.31% lower than yesterday

NHPC Share Price Today Live: By 12 PM, NHPC's trading volume had decreased by 43.31% compared to the previous day, while the stock price was at 96.85, down by 0.26%. Both trading volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

26 Aug 2024, 12:35 PM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock price has varied between 97.25 and 96.8 over the past hour. Traders might want to consider range-bound trading strategies, such as buying around the hourly support level of 96.8 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 97.25.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 197.1Support 196.9
Resistance 297.2Support 296.8
Resistance 397.3Support 396.7
26 Aug 2024, 12:21 PM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC Short Term and Long Term Trends

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NHPC share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

26 Aug 2024, 12:20 PM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days96.79
10 Days96.16
20 Days99.29
50 Days102.15
100 Days99.44
300 Days86.11
26 Aug 2024, 12:15 PM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC trading at ₹96.95, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹97.1

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC share price is at 96.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 96.51 and 98.11 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 96.51 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 98.11 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

26 Aug 2024, 11:49 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -40.14% lower than yesterday

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, NHPC's trading volume is 40.14% lower than it was yesterday, with the price at 97, down by 0.1%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may indicate a potential further decline in prices.

26 Aug 2024, 11:37 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 97.87 and 96.87 over the past hour. Traders might consider range-bound trading strategies, such as buying around the hourly support level of 96.87 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 97.87.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 197.25Support 196.8
Resistance 297.5Support 296.6
Resistance 397.7Support 396.35
26 Aug 2024, 11:23 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC trading at ₹97.15, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹97.1

NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC share price is at 97.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 96.51 and 98.11 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 96.51 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 98.11 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

26 Aug 2024, 11:14 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC's share price increased by 0.15% today, reaching 97.25, while its peers showed mixed performance. Torrent Power saw a decline, whereas Adani Energy Solutions, JSW Energy, and SJVN experienced gains. In the broader market, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.65% and 0.67%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Energy Solutions1065.550.950.091347.9686.9118861.32
JSW Energy703.550.050.01752.4340.15115467.45
NHPC97.250.150.15118.4548.4897687.96
Torrent Power1655.9-15.4-0.921906.55620.079585.33
SJVN133.70.00.0170.4555.052541.43
26 Aug 2024, 11:04 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 101.5, 4.64% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 63.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 126.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2233
    Buy2210
    Hold1100
    Sell1122
    Strong Sell2211
26 Aug 2024, 10:50 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -39.06% lower than yesterday

NHPC Share Price Today Live: As of 10 AM, NHPC's trading volume is 39.06% lower compared to yesterday, with the price at 97.15, down by 0.05%. Volume traded is a key indicator to study trends alongside price. A positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate further price declines.

26 Aug 2024, 09:23 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC closed at ₹97.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 99.25 & 97.25 yesterday to end at 98.1. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.

