NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Shares Dip Amid Market Volatility

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at ₹97.5 and closed slightly lower at ₹97.1. The stock reached a high of ₹99.25 and dipped to a low of ₹97.25. With a market capitalization of ₹98,541.79 crore, NHPC has a 52-week high of ₹118.45 and a 52-week low of ₹48.48. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 306,625 shares for NHPC.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC reached a high of 97.05 and a low of 96.6 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 96.9 (Support level 1), suggesting a potential downward trend. Traders might consider reducing long positions and monitoring additional support levels at 96.8 and 96.7.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|97.03
|Support 1
|96.58
|Resistance 2
|97.27
|Support 2
|96.37
|Resistance 3
|97.48
|Support 3
|96.13
NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC stock experienced fluctuations today, with a low of ₹96.65 and a high of ₹99.25.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: By 12 PM, NHPC's trading volume had decreased by 43.31% compared to the previous day, while the stock price was at ₹96.85, down by 0.26%. Both trading volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock price has varied between 97.25 and 96.8 over the past hour. Traders might want to consider range-bound trading strategies, such as buying around the hourly support level of 96.8 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 97.25.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|97.1
|Support 1
|96.9
|Resistance 2
|97.2
|Support 2
|96.8
|Resistance 3
|97.3
|Support 3
|96.7
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NHPC share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|96.79
|10 Days
|96.16
|20 Days
|99.29
|50 Days
|102.15
|100 Days
|99.44
|300 Days
|86.11
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC share price is at ₹96.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹96.51 and ₹98.11 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹96.51 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 98.11 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, NHPC's trading volume is 40.14% lower than it was yesterday, with the price at ₹97, down by 0.1%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may indicate a potential further decline in prices.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 97.87 and 96.87 over the past hour. Traders might consider range-bound trading strategies, such as buying around the hourly support level of 96.87 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 97.87.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|97.25
|Support 1
|96.8
|Resistance 2
|97.5
|Support 2
|96.6
|Resistance 3
|97.7
|Support 3
|96.35
NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC share price is at ₹97.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹96.51 and ₹98.11 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹96.51 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 98.11 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC's share price increased by 0.15% today, reaching ₹97.25, while its peers showed mixed performance. Torrent Power saw a decline, whereas Adani Energy Solutions, JSW Energy, and SJVN experienced gains. In the broader market, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.65% and 0.67%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1065.55
|0.95
|0.09
|1347.9
|686.9
|118861.32
|JSW Energy
|703.55
|0.05
|0.01
|752.4
|340.15
|115467.45
|NHPC
|97.25
|0.15
|0.15
|118.45
|48.48
|97687.96
|Torrent Power
|1655.9
|-15.4
|-0.92
|1906.55
|620.0
|79585.33
|SJVN
|133.7
|0.0
|0.0
|170.45
|55.0
|52541.43
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹101.5, 4.64% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹63.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹126.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Buy
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|1
|1
NHPC Share Price Today Live: As of 10 AM, NHPC's trading volume is 39.06% lower compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹97.15, down by 0.05%. Volume traded is a key indicator to study trends alongside price. A positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate further price declines.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹99.25 & ₹97.25 yesterday to end at ₹98.1. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.