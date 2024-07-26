NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC's stock opened at ₹101.45 and closed at ₹102.4 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹103.75, while the low was ₹100.4. The market cap of NHPC stood at ₹102409.13 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹118.45 and ₹47.39 respectively. The BSE volume for NHPC was 3919499 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of NHPC has surpassed the first resistance of ₹103.47 & second resistance of ₹105.03 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹106.26. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹106.26 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NHPC has increased by 2.84%, trading at ₹104.85 today. Over the past year, NHPC shares have gained 106.82%, reaching ₹104.85. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.01% to 24406.10 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.85%
|3 Months
|4.01%
|6 Months
|22.4%
|YTD
|57.83%
|1 Year
|106.82%
Sanjay Kumar Singh was previously the chief general manager at SJVN Ltd, a government-owned Miniratna company run by the power ministry. During his tenure at SJVN, Singh headed several key projects.
/companies/people/staterun-nhpc-appoints-sanjay-kumar-singh-as-director-of-projects-11721906491788.html
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|103.47
|Support 1
|100.68
|Resistance 2
|105.03
|Support 2
|99.45
|Resistance 3
|106.26
|Support 3
|97.89
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹95.0, 6.82% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹63.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹126.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 52.44% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 37 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹103.75 & ₹100.4 yesterday to end at ₹101.95. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.