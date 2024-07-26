Hello User
NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock price went up today, 26 Jul 2024, by 3.83 %. The stock closed at 101.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 105.85 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC's stock opened at 101.45 and closed at 102.4 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 103.75, while the low was 100.4. The market cap of NHPC stood at 102409.13 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 118.45 and 47.39 respectively. The BSE volume for NHPC was 3919499 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jul 2024, 09:35 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC trading at ₹105.85, up 3.83% from yesterday's ₹101.95

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of NHPC has surpassed the first resistance of 103.47 & second resistance of 105.03 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 106.26. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 106.26 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

26 Jul 2024, 09:19 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NHPC has increased by 2.84%, trading at 104.85 today. Over the past year, NHPC shares have gained 106.82%, reaching 104.85. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.01% to 24406.10 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.85%
3 Months4.01%
6 Months22.4%
YTD57.83%
1 Year106.82%
26 Jul 2024, 09:00 AM IST State-run NHPC appoints Sanjay Kumar Singh as Director of Projects

Sanjay Kumar Singh was previously the chief general manager at SJVN Ltd, a government-owned Miniratna company run by the power ministry. During his tenure at SJVN, Singh headed several key projects.

26 Jul 2024, 08:48 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1103.47Support 1100.68
Resistance 2105.03Support 299.45
Resistance 3106.26Support 397.89
26 Jul 2024, 08:34 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 95.0, 6.82% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 63.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 126.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy1100
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
26 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC volume yesterday was 41 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 87873 k

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 52.44% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 37 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

26 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC closed at ₹102.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 103.75 & 100.4 yesterday to end at 101.95. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

