NHPC Share Price Live blog for 26 Jun 2024

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC's stock opened at ₹100.05 and closed at ₹99.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹100.6, and the low was ₹99.5. The market capitalization of NHPC was ₹100349.9 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹117.8 and ₹44.87, respectively. The BSE volume for NHPC shares was 1962032.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|100.44
|Support 1
|99.35
|Resistance 2
|101.06
|Support 2
|98.88
|Resistance 3
|101.53
|Support 3
|98.26
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹94.0, 5.91% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹63.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹126.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 74.14% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 1962 k.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹100.6 & ₹99.5 yesterday to end at ₹99.8. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.