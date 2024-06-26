Hello User
NHPC Share Price Live blog for 26 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock price went up today, 26 Jun 2024, by 0.1 %. The stock closed at 99.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 99.9 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC's stock opened at 100.05 and closed at 99.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 100.6, and the low was 99.5. The market capitalization of NHPC was 100349.9 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 117.8 and 44.87, respectively. The BSE volume for NHPC shares was 1962032.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jun 2024, 08:48 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1100.44Support 199.35
Resistance 2101.06Support 298.88
Resistance 3101.53Support 398.26
26 Jun 2024, 08:32 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 94.0, 5.91% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 63.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 126.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
26 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC volume yesterday was 25 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 99612 k

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 74.14% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 1962 k.

26 Jun 2024, 08:04 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC closed at ₹99.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 100.6 & 99.5 yesterday to end at 99.8. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.