NHPC Share Price Live blog for 26 Mar 2024

NHPC Share Price Today : NHPC's stock opened at ₹83.5 and closed at ₹84.11 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹86.55 and the low was ₹83.5. The market capitalization stands at ₹85,433.02 crore. The 52-week high for NHPC was ₹115.84 and the low was ₹38.7. The BSE volume for the day was 11,103,638 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
26 Mar 2024, 08:02:20 AM IST
