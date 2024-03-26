Active Stocks
Fri Mar 22 2024 15:59:03
NHPC Share Price Live blog for 26 Mar 2024
LIVE UPDATES

NHPC Share Price Live blog for 26 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Livemint

NHPC stock price went up today, 26 Mar 2024, by 1.12 %. The stock closed at 84.11 per share. The stock is currently trading at 85.05 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Stock Price TodayPremium
NHPC Stock Price Today

NHPC Share Price Today : NHPC's stock opened at 83.5 and closed at 84.11 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 86.55 and the low was 83.5. The market capitalization stands at 85,433.02 crore. The 52-week high for NHPC was 115.84 and the low was 38.7. The BSE volume for the day was 11,103,638 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Mar 2024, 08:02:20 AM IST

NHPC share price Live :NHPC closed at ₹84.11 on last trading day

On the last day of NHPC trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 11,103,638 with a closing price of 84.11.

