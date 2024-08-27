NHPC Share Price Live blog for 27 Aug 2024

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at ₹97.5 and closed at ₹97.1. The stock experienced a high of ₹99.25 and a low of ₹96.35. NHPC's market capitalization stood at ₹96,984.81 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of ₹118.45 and a low of ₹48.48. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,905,169 shares for NHPC.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|98.44
|Support 1
|95.55
|Resistance 2
|100.32
|Support 2
|94.54
|Resistance 3
|101.33
|Support 3
|92.66
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹101.5, 5.13% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹63.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹126.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Buy
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|1
|1
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 35.16% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 1905 k.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹99.25 & ₹96.35 yesterday to end at ₹96.55. Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal.