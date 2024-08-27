Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

NHPC Share Price Live blog for 27 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock price went down today, 27 Aug 2024, by -0.57 %. The stock closed at 97.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 96.55 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at 97.5 and closed at 97.1. The stock experienced a high of 99.25 and a low of 96.35. NHPC's market capitalization stood at 96,984.81 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of 118.45 and a low of 48.48. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,905,169 shares for NHPC.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Aug 2024, 08:45 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 198.44Support 195.55
Resistance 2100.32Support 294.54
Resistance 3101.33Support 392.66
27 Aug 2024, 08:30 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 101.5, 5.13% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 63.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 126.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2233
    Buy2210
    Hold1100
    Sell1122
    Strong Sell2211
27 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC volume yesterday was 20 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 31560 k

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 35.16% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 1905 k.

27 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC closed at ₹97.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 99.25 & 96.35 yesterday to end at 96.55. Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.