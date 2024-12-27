NHPC Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2024

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC's stock opened at ₹82.23 and closed slightly lower at ₹82.05. The stock reached a high of ₹82.90 and a low of ₹81.50 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹82,419.51 crore, NHPC's shares traded a volume of 744,082 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹118.45, while the 52-week low is ₹63.60, indicating significant price fluctuations over the year.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|82.71
|Support 1
|81.31
|Resistance 2
|83.5
|Support 2
|80.7
|Resistance 3
|84.11
|Support 3
|79.91
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹100.0, 21.88% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹61.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹124.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 60.45% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 744 k.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹82.9 & ₹81.5 yesterday to end at ₹82.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend