NHPC Share Price Live blog for 27 Jan 2025

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at ₹78.26 and closed slightly higher at ₹78.47. The stock reached a high of ₹78.81 and a low of ₹76.80 during the session. The company has a market capitalization of ₹78,813.34 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹118.45 and a low of ₹72.19. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 565,742 shares for NHPC.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹100.0, 30.02% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹61.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹124.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 52.67% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 565 k.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹78.81 & ₹76.80 yesterday to end at ₹76.91. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend