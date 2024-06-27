NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, NHPC opened and closed at ₹99.9 with a high of ₹100.55 and a low of ₹99.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹100048.55 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹117.8 and the low was at ₹44.87. The BSE volume for NHPC was 3848393 shares traded.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC share price is at ₹99.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹98.95 and ₹100.39 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹98.95 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 100.39 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The NHPC share price has increased by 0.40% and is currently trading at ₹100.00. Over the past year, NHPC shares have gained 117.21%, reaching ₹100.00. By comparison, the Nifty index rose by 27.70% to 23868.80 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.4%
|3 Months
|4.11%
|6 Months
|55.3%
|YTD
|54.33%
|1 Year
|117.21%
NHPC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|100.39
|Support 1
|98.95
|Resistance 2
|101.19
|Support 2
|98.31
|Resistance 3
|101.83
|Support 3
|97.51
NHPC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹94.0, 5.62% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹63.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹126.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC volume yesterday was 35 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 96061 k
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 62.84% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 31 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC closed at ₹99.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹100.55 & ₹99.1 yesterday to end at ₹99.9. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.