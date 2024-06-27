Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock price went up today, 27 Jun 2024, by 0 %. The stock closed at 99.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 99.6 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, NHPC opened and closed at 99.9 with a high of 100.55 and a low of 99.1. The market capitalization stood at 100048.55 crore. The 52-week high was at 117.8 and the low was at 44.87. The BSE volume for NHPC was 3848393 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jun 2024, 09:31 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC trading at ₹99.6, up 0% from yesterday's ₹99.6

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC share price is at 99.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 98.95 and 100.39 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 98.95 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 100.39 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

27 Jun 2024, 09:17 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The NHPC share price has increased by 0.40% and is currently trading at 100.00. Over the past year, NHPC shares have gained 117.21%, reaching 100.00. By comparison, the Nifty index rose by 27.70% to 23868.80 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.4%
3 Months4.11%
6 Months55.3%
YTD54.33%
1 Year117.21%
27 Jun 2024, 08:48 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1100.39Support 198.95
Resistance 2101.19Support 298.31
Resistance 3101.83Support 397.51
27 Jun 2024, 08:33 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 94.0, 5.62% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 63.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 126.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
27 Jun 2024, 08:17 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC volume yesterday was 35 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 96061 k

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 62.84% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 31 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

27 Jun 2024, 08:04 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC closed at ₹99.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 100.55 & 99.1 yesterday to end at 99.9. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.