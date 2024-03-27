NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC closed today at ₹89.35, up 4.26% from yesterday's ₹85.7

NHPC Share Price Today : NHPC's stock opened at ₹85.6 and closed at ₹85.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹86.44, while the low was ₹84.67. The market capitalization stood at ₹86085.95 crore. The 52-week high and low for NHPC were ₹115.84 and ₹38.7 respectively. The BSE volume for NHPC shares on that day was 6055459.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NHPC share price update :NHPC closed today at ₹89.35, up 4.26% from yesterday's ₹85.7
Today, NHPC stock closed at ₹89.35, which is a 4.26% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹85.7. The net change in price was ₹3.65. This indicates positive momentum in NHPC stock, with an upward movement in price.
NHPC share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Power
|388.5
|-1.6
|-0.41
|433.2
|182.45
|124203.13
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1011.4
|-34.95
|-3.34
|1250.0
|686.9
|112820.93
|NHPC
|89.35
|3.65
|4.26
|115.84
|38.7
|89752.39
|JSW Energy
|516.7
|3.9
|0.76
|537.9
|220.65
|84766.51
|Torrent Power
|1414.0
|5.95
|0.42
|1444.65
|485.0
|67959.21
NHPC share price live: Today's Price range
NHPC stock's today's high price was ₹90.5 and the low price was ₹86.2.
NHPC Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
NHPC Ltd stock has a 52-week low price of 38.70 and a 52-week high price of 115.85. This indicates a significant price range over the past year, with potential for volatility in the stock's performance.
NHPC share price update :NHPC trading at ₹86.67, up 1.13% from yesterday's ₹85.7
NHPC stock is currently trading at ₹86.67, with a 1.13% increase in price and a net change of 0.97. This suggests that the stock has seen a slight uptick in value.
NHPC share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Power
|391.8
|1.7
|0.44
|433.2
|182.45
|125258.14
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1044.4
|-1.95
|-0.19
|1250.0
|686.9
|116502.06
|NHPC
|86.96
|1.26
|1.47
|115.84
|38.7
|87351.62
|JSW Energy
|521.9
|9.1
|1.77
|537.9
|220.65
|85619.59
|Torrent Power
|1445.9
|37.85
|2.69
|1444.65
|485.0
|69492.38
NHPC share price Today :NHPC trading at ₹87.23, up 1.79% from yesterday's ₹85.7
NHPC stock is currently priced at ₹87.23, with a 1.79% increase in value. The net change is ₹1.53, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.
NHPC share price live: Today's Price range
NHPC stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹86.2 and a high of ₹88.8 on the current trading day.
NHPC share price update :NHPC trading at ₹87.71, up 2.35% from yesterday's ₹85.7
NHPC stock is currently priced at ₹87.71, experiencing a 2.35% increase in value. This represents a net change of 2.01 in the stock price.
NHPC Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NHPC share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
NHPC share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|83.41
|10 Days
|84.01
|20 Days
|87.18
|50 Days
|86.94
|100 Days
|73.07
|300 Days
|60.97
NHPC share price live: Today's Price range
NHPC stock's low price today was ₹86.2 while the high price reached ₹88.8.
NHPC share price update :NHPC trading at ₹87.77, up 2.42% from yesterday's ₹85.7
NHPC stock is currently trading at ₹87.77, with a 2.42% increase in value. The net change is 2.07, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.
NHPC Live Updates
NHPC share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Power
|391.75
|1.65
|0.42
|433.2
|182.45
|125242.16
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1048.0
|1.65
|0.16
|1250.0
|686.9
|116903.63
|NHPC
|88.0
|2.3
|2.68
|115.84
|38.7
|88396.31
|JSW Energy
|521.8
|9.0
|1.76
|537.9
|220.65
|85603.18
|Torrent Power
|1418.9
|10.85
|0.77
|1444.65
|485.0
|68194.71
NHPC share price Today :NHPC trading at ₹87.78, up 2.43% from yesterday's ₹85.7
NHPC stock is currently priced at ₹87.78 with a 2.43% increase in value. The net change is 2.08, indicating a positive trend in the stock's performance.
NHPC share price live: Today's Price range
NHPC stock's high for the day was ₹88.8, while the low was ₹86.2.
NHPC share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
NHPC share price NSE Live :NHPC trading at ₹87.53, up 2.14% from yesterday's ₹85.7
NHPC stock is currently priced at ₹87.53, with a percent change of 2.14 and a net change of 1.83. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
NHPC share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Power
|391.0
|0.9
|0.23
|433.2
|182.45
|125002.38
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1044.2
|-2.15
|-0.21
|1250.0
|686.9
|116479.75
|NHPC
|87.31
|1.61
|1.88
|115.84
|38.7
|87703.2
|JSW Energy
|524.75
|11.95
|2.33
|537.9
|220.65
|86087.14
|Torrent Power
|1482.55
|74.5
|5.29
|1444.65
|485.0
|71253.84
NHPC share price live: Today's Price range
NHPC stock had a low of ₹86.2 and a high of ₹88.8 on the current day.
NHPC share price update :NHPC trading at ₹87.52, up 2.12% from yesterday's ₹85.7
NHPC stock is currently priced at ₹87.52, which reflects a 2.12% increase. The net change in the stock price is 1.82.
NHPC share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Power
|390.65
|0.55
|0.14
|433.2
|182.45
|124890.49
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1046.2
|-0.15
|-0.01
|1250.0
|686.9
|116702.84
|NHPC
|87.81
|2.11
|2.46
|115.84
|38.7
|88205.45
|JSW Energy
|524.5
|11.7
|2.28
|537.9
|220.65
|86046.13
|Torrent Power
|1488.0
|79.95
|5.68
|1444.65
|485.0
|71515.78
NHPC share price Today :NHPC trading at ₹88, up 2.68% from yesterday's ₹85.7
NHPC stock is currently trading at ₹88, with a percent change of 2.68 and a net change of 2.3. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
NHPC share price live: Today's Price range
NHPC stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹86.2 and a high of ₹88.8 on the current day.
NHPC Live Updates
NHPC share price update :NHPC trading at ₹88.68, up 3.48% from yesterday's ₹85.7
The current data for NHPC stock shows that the price is ₹88.68, with a 3.48% increase. This represents a net change of 2.98 points. Overall, NHPC stock is showing positive momentum with a significant increase in value.
NHPC share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.88%
|3 Months
|30.59%
|6 Months
|66.09%
|YTD
|32.66%
|1 Year
|119.74%
NHPC share price Today :NHPC trading at ₹85.7, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹85.05
As of the most recent data, NHPC stock is currently priced at ₹85.7, with a percent change of 0.76 and a net change of 0.65. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. It is important to consider other factors and trends in the market before making any investment decisions.
NHPC share price Live :NHPC closed at ₹85.05 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, NHPC on BSE had a volume of 6,055,459 shares with a closing price of ₹85.05.
