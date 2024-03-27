Hello User
NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC closed today at 89.35, up 4.26% from yesterday's 85.7

11 min read . 27 Mar 2024 Trade
Livemint

NHPC stock price went up today, 27 Mar 2024, by 4.26 %. The stock closed at 85.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 89.35 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Stock Price Today

NHPC Share Price Today : NHPC's stock opened at 85.6 and closed at 85.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 86.44, while the low was 84.67. The market capitalization stood at 86085.95 crore. The 52-week high and low for NHPC were 115.84 and 38.7 respectively. The BSE volume for NHPC shares on that day was 6055459.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Mar 2024, 06:30 PM IST NHPC share price update :NHPC closed today at ₹89.35, up 4.26% from yesterday's ₹85.7

Today, NHPC stock closed at 89.35, which is a 4.26% increase from the previous day's closing price of 85.7. The net change in price was 3.65. This indicates positive momentum in NHPC stock, with an upward movement in price.

27 Mar 2024, 06:16 PM IST NHPC share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Power388.5-1.6-0.41433.2182.45124203.13
Adani Energy Solutions1011.4-34.95-3.341250.0686.9112820.93
NHPC89.353.654.26115.8438.789752.39
JSW Energy516.73.90.76537.9220.6584766.51
Torrent Power1414.05.950.421444.65485.067959.21
27 Mar 2024, 05:32 PM IST NHPC share price live: Today's Price range

NHPC stock's today's high price was 90.5 and the low price was 86.2.

27 Mar 2024, 03:15 PM IST NHPC Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

NHPC Ltd stock has a 52-week low price of 38.70 and a 52-week high price of 115.85. This indicates a significant price range over the past year, with potential for volatility in the stock's performance.

27 Mar 2024, 03:00 PM IST NHPC share price update :NHPC trading at ₹86.67, up 1.13% from yesterday's ₹85.7

NHPC stock is currently trading at 86.67, with a 1.13% increase in price and a net change of 0.97. This suggests that the stock has seen a slight uptick in value.

27 Mar 2024, 02:32 PM IST NHPC share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Power391.81.70.44433.2182.45125258.14
Adani Energy Solutions1044.4-1.95-0.191250.0686.9116502.06
NHPC86.961.261.47115.8438.787351.62
JSW Energy521.99.11.77537.9220.6585619.59
Torrent Power1445.937.852.691444.65485.069492.38
27 Mar 2024, 02:20 PM IST NHPC share price Today :NHPC trading at ₹87.23, up 1.79% from yesterday's ₹85.7

NHPC stock is currently priced at 87.23, with a 1.79% increase in value. The net change is 1.53, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 02:10 PM IST NHPC share price live: Today's Price range

NHPC stock's price fluctuated between a low of 86.2 and a high of 88.8 on the current trading day.

27 Mar 2024, 01:41 PM IST NHPC share price update :NHPC trading at ₹87.71, up 2.35% from yesterday's ₹85.7

NHPC stock is currently priced at 87.71, experiencing a 2.35% increase in value. This represents a net change of 2.01 in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 01:40 PM IST NHPC Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NHPC share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

27 Mar 2024, 01:30 PM IST NHPC share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days83.41
10 Days84.01
20 Days87.18
50 Days86.94
100 Days73.07
300 Days60.97
27 Mar 2024, 01:12 PM IST NHPC share price live: Today's Price range

NHPC stock's low price today was 86.2 while the high price reached 88.8.

27 Mar 2024, 01:00 PM IST NHPC share price update :NHPC trading at ₹87.77, up 2.42% from yesterday's ₹85.7

NHPC stock is currently trading at 87.77, with a 2.42% increase in value. The net change is 2.07, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 12:51 PM IST NHPC Live Updates

27 Mar 2024, 12:32 PM IST NHPC share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Power391.751.650.42433.2182.45125242.16
Adani Energy Solutions1048.01.650.161250.0686.9116903.63
NHPC88.02.32.68115.8438.788396.31
JSW Energy521.89.01.76537.9220.6585603.18
Torrent Power1418.910.850.771444.65485.068194.71
27 Mar 2024, 12:23 PM IST NHPC share price Today :NHPC trading at ₹87.78, up 2.43% from yesterday's ₹85.7

NHPC stock is currently priced at 87.78 with a 2.43% increase in value. The net change is 2.08, indicating a positive trend in the stock's performance.

27 Mar 2024, 12:13 PM IST NHPC share price live: Today's Price range

NHPC stock's high for the day was 88.8, while the low was 86.2.

27 Mar 2024, 11:50 AM IST NHPC share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy3334
Buy0001
Hold0000
Sell2221
Strong Sell1110
27 Mar 2024, 11:40 AM IST NHPC share price NSE Live :NHPC trading at ₹87.53, up 2.14% from yesterday's ₹85.7

NHPC stock is currently priced at 87.53, with a percent change of 2.14 and a net change of 1.83. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

27 Mar 2024, 11:31 AM IST NHPC share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Power391.00.90.23433.2182.45125002.38
Adani Energy Solutions1044.2-2.15-0.211250.0686.9116479.75
NHPC87.311.611.88115.8438.787703.2
JSW Energy524.7511.952.33537.9220.6586087.14
Torrent Power1482.5574.55.291444.65485.071253.84
27 Mar 2024, 11:10 AM IST NHPC share price live: Today's Price range

NHPC stock had a low of 86.2 and a high of 88.8 on the current day.

27 Mar 2024, 11:00 AM IST NHPC share price update :NHPC trading at ₹87.52, up 2.12% from yesterday's ₹85.7

NHPC stock is currently priced at 87.52, which reflects a 2.12% increase. The net change in the stock price is 1.82.

27 Mar 2024, 10:30 AM IST NHPC share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Power390.650.550.14433.2182.45124890.49
Adani Energy Solutions1046.2-0.15-0.011250.0686.9116702.84
NHPC87.812.112.46115.8438.788205.45
JSW Energy524.511.72.28537.9220.6586046.13
Torrent Power1488.079.955.681444.65485.071515.78
27 Mar 2024, 10:21 AM IST NHPC share price Today :NHPC trading at ₹88, up 2.68% from yesterday's ₹85.7

NHPC stock is currently trading at 88, with a percent change of 2.68 and a net change of 2.3. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 10:10 AM IST NHPC share price live: Today's Price range

NHPC stock's price fluctuated between a low of 86.2 and a high of 88.8 on the current day.

27 Mar 2024, 09:50 AM IST NHPC Live Updates

27 Mar 2024, 09:40 AM IST NHPC share price update :NHPC trading at ₹88.68, up 3.48% from yesterday's ₹85.7

The current data for NHPC stock shows that the price is 88.68, with a 3.48% increase. This represents a net change of 2.98 points. Overall, NHPC stock is showing positive momentum with a significant increase in value.

27 Mar 2024, 09:30 AM IST NHPC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.88%
3 Months30.59%
6 Months66.09%
YTD32.66%
1 Year119.74%
27 Mar 2024, 09:00 AM IST NHPC share price Today :NHPC trading at ₹85.7, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹85.05

As of the most recent data, NHPC stock is currently priced at 85.7, with a percent change of 0.76 and a net change of 0.65. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. It is important to consider other factors and trends in the market before making any investment decisions.

27 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST NHPC share price Live :NHPC closed at ₹85.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, NHPC on BSE had a volume of 6,055,459 shares with a closing price of 85.05.

