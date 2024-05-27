NHPC Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, NHPC opened at ₹105.7, closed at ₹105.31, with a high of ₹106.27 and a low of ₹101.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹102,881.25 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹115.84 and ₹42.55 respectively. The BSE volume for NHPC was 10,829,573 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|105.33
|Support 1
|100.33
|Resistance 2
|108.32
|Support 2
|98.32
|Resistance 3
|110.33
|Support 3
|95.33
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹72.0, 29.7% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹42.333
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹93.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 15.03% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 121 mn & BSE volume was 10 mn.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹106.27 & ₹101.4 yesterday to end at ₹105.31. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend