NHPC Share Price Live blog for 28 Aug 2024

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC had an open price of ₹96.65 and closed slightly lower at ₹96.55. The stock reached a high of ₹96.95 and a low of ₹94.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹95,427.83 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has ranged between a high of ₹118.45 and a low of ₹48.48. BSE trading volume for the day was 990,317 shares.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 35.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 990 k.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹96.95 & ₹94.75 yesterday to end at ₹95. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.