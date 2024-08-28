Hello User
NHPC Share Price Live blog for 28 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock price went down today, 28 Aug 2024, by -1.61 %. The stock closed at 96.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 95 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC had an open price of 96.65 and closed slightly lower at 96.55. The stock reached a high of 96.95 and a low of 94.75. The market capitalization stood at 95,427.83 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has ranged between a high of 118.45 and a low of 48.48. BSE trading volume for the day was 990,317 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC volume yesterday was 19 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 30649 k

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 35.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 990 k.

28 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC closed at ₹96.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 96.95 & 94.75 yesterday to end at 95. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

