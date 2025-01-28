NHPC Share Price Live blog for 28 Jan 2025

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at ₹76.31 and closed at ₹76.91, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹76.56 and a low of ₹74.58 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹77,226.23 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹118.45 and a low of ₹72.19. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,264,124 shares for NHPC.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|76.16
|Support 1
|74.05
|Resistance 2
|77.48
|Support 2
|73.26
|Resistance 3
|78.27
|Support 3
|71.94
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹100.0, 33.9% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹61.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹124.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 18.82% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 1330 k.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹76.56 & ₹74.58 yesterday to end at ₹74.68. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend