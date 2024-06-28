Hello User
NHPC Share Price Live blog for 28 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST
Livemint

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock price went down today, 28 Jun 2024, by -1 %. The stock closed at 99.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 98.6 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC's stock price remained stable on the last trading day, opening and closing at 99.6. The intraday high was 100.3, while the low was 98.05. The market capitalization stood at 99,044.04 crores. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 117.8 and 44.87 respectively. The BSE volume for NHPC shares was 1,623,779.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 94.0, 4.67% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 63.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 126.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
28 Jun 2024, 08:17 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC volume yesterday was 40 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 93264 k

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 56.48% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 38 mn & BSE volume was 1623 k.

28 Jun 2024, 08:02 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC closed at ₹99.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 100.3 & 98.05 yesterday to end at 99.6. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

