NHPC Share Price Live blog for 28 Jun 2024

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC's stock price remained stable on the last trading day, opening and closing at ₹99.6. The intraday high was ₹100.3, while the low was ₹98.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹99,044.04 crores. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹117.8 and ₹44.87 respectively. The BSE volume for NHPC shares was 1,623,779.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹94.0, 4.67% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹63.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹126.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 56.48% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 38 mn & BSE volume was 1623 k.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹100.3 & ₹98.05 yesterday to end at ₹99.6. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.