NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC closed today at ₹89.63, up 1.21% from yesterday's ₹88.56

10 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2024, 06:33 PM IST
Livemint

NHPC stock price went up today, 28 Mar 2024, by 1.21 %. The stock closed at 88.56 per share. The stock is currently trading at 89.63 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Stock Price TodayPremium
NHPC Stock Price Today

NHPC Share Price Today : On the last day, NHPC's stock opened at 86.34 and closed at 85.7. The high for the day was 90.5 and the low was 86.2. The market capitalization stood at 89,752.39 crore. The 52-week high for NHPC was 115.84 and the 52-week low was 38.7. The BSE volume for NHPC shares traded was 12,404,055.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Mar 2024, 06:33:38 PM IST

NHPC share price NSE Live :NHPC closed today at ₹89.63, up 1.21% from yesterday's ₹88.56

Today, NHPC stock closed at 89.63, which is a 1.21% increase from yesterday's closing price of 88.56. The net change in the stock price was 1.07. Overall, NHPC stock showed a positive movement today.

28 Mar 2024, 06:17:14 PM IST

NHPC share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Power394.155.81.49433.2182.45126009.43
Adani Energy Solutions1025.89.450.931250.0686.9114427.24
NHPC89.631.071.21115.8438.790033.65
JSW Energy528.912.12.34537.9220.6586767.96
Torrent Power1343.0-74.7-5.271515.0485.064546.83
28 Mar 2024, 05:31:23 PM IST

NHPC share price live: Today's Price range

NHPC stock opened at a low price of 88.7 and reached a high of 90.95 on the current day.

28 Mar 2024, 03:19:10 PM IST

NHPC Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

NHPC Ltd stock's 52-week low price was Rs. 38.75 and the 52-week high price was Rs. 115.85. This indicates a significant range in the stock's performance over the past year.

28 Mar 2024, 03:04:25 PM IST

NHPC share price NSE Live :NHPC trading at ₹89.35, up 0.89% from yesterday's ₹88.56

The NHPC stock is currently priced at 89.35 with a 0.89% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 0.79.

28 Mar 2024, 02:31:08 PM IST

NHPC share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Power395.77.351.89433.2182.45126504.97
Adani Energy Solutions1035.519.151.881250.0686.9115509.27
NHPC89.250.690.78115.8438.789651.94
JSW Energy531.014.22.75537.9220.6587112.47
Torrent Power1362.0-55.7-3.931515.0485.065460.01
28 Mar 2024, 02:23:04 PM IST

NHPC share price Live :NHPC trading at ₹89.27, up 0.8% from yesterday's ₹88.56

The NHPC stock is currently priced at 89.27, showing a percent change of 0.8 and a net change of 0.71. This indicates a slight increase in the stock value.

Click here for NHPC Board Meetings

28 Mar 2024, 02:13:54 PM IST

NHPC share price live: Today's Price range

Today, NHPC stock reached a high of 90.95 and a low of 88.95.

28 Mar 2024, 01:41:06 PM IST

NHPC Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NHPC share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

28 Mar 2024, 01:40:07 PM IST

NHPC share price Today :NHPC trading at ₹89.15, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹88.56

The current price of NHPC stock is 89.15, with a percent change of 0.67 and a net change of 0.59. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 01:30:13 PM IST

NHPC share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days84.04
10 Days83.56
20 Days86.87
50 Days87.27
100 Days73.43
300 Days61.18
28 Mar 2024, 01:03:56 PM IST

NHPC share price update :NHPC trading at ₹89.62, up 1.2% from yesterday's ₹88.56

The NHPC stock is currently priced at 89.62, with a 1.2% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 1.06.

28 Mar 2024, 12:50:02 PM IST

NHPC Live Updates

28 Mar 2024, 12:31:41 PM IST

NHPC share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Power396.057.71.98433.2182.45126616.86
Adani Energy Solutions1030.9514.61.441250.0686.9115001.72
NHPC89.811.251.41115.8438.790214.46
JSW Energy526.59.71.88537.9220.6586374.23
Torrent Power1374.6-43.1-3.041515.0485.066065.58
28 Mar 2024, 12:20:50 PM IST

NHPC share price Today :NHPC trading at ₹89.9, up 1.51% from yesterday's ₹88.56

NHPC stock is currently trading at 89.9, with a 1.51% increase in value. This corresponds to a net change of 1.34 points.

28 Mar 2024, 12:11:59 PM IST

NHPC share price live: Today's Price range

NHPC stock's high for the day was 90.95 and the low was 88.95.

28 Mar 2024, 11:51:42 AM IST

NHPC share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy3334
Buy0001
Hold0000
Sell2221
Strong Sell1110
28 Mar 2024, 11:43:52 AM IST

NHPC share price NSE Live :NHPC trading at ₹89.59, up 1.16% from yesterday's ₹88.56

The NHPC stock is currently priced at 89.59, with a percent change of 1.16 and a net change of 1.03. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 11:30:00 AM IST

NHPC share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Power397.158.82.27433.2182.45126968.53
Adani Energy Solutions1028.1511.81.161250.0686.9114689.38
NHPC89.290.730.82115.8438.789692.12
JSW Energy525.38.51.64537.9220.6586177.37
Torrent Power1374.3-43.4-3.061515.0485.066051.16
28 Mar 2024, 11:13:56 AM IST

NHPC share price live: Today's Price range

NHPC stock's low price for the day was 88.95, while the high price reached was 90.95.

28 Mar 2024, 11:04:23 AM IST

NHPC share price update :NHPC trading at ₹89.17, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹88.56

Today, NHPC stock is priced at 89.17 with a net change of 0.61 and a percent change of 0.69. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 10:32:47 AM IST

NHPC share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Power395.056.71.73433.2182.45126297.16
Adani Energy Solutions1019.93.550.351250.0686.9113769.1
NHPC89.160.60.68115.8438.789561.53
JSW Energy523.156.351.23537.9220.6585824.65
Torrent Power1370.6-47.1-3.321515.0485.065873.34
28 Mar 2024, 10:20:45 AM IST

NHPC share price Today :NHPC trading at ₹89.46, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹88.56

NHPC stock is currently priced at 89.46 with a percent change of 1.02 and a net change of 0.9. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 10:10:08 AM IST

NHPC share price live: Today's Price range

NHPC stock's low price today was 88.95, while the high price reached 90.95.

28 Mar 2024, 09:52:12 AM IST

NHPC Live Updates

28 Mar 2024, 09:42:18 AM IST

NHPC share price update :NHPC trading at ₹89.6, up 1.17% from yesterday's ₹88.56

The NHPC stock is currently priced at 89.6, with a percent change of 1.17 and a net change of 1.04. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 09:32:15 AM IST

NHPC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.76%
3 Months36.58%
6 Months70.87%
YTD37.54%
1 Year127.53%
28 Mar 2024, 09:00:11 AM IST

NHPC share price Today :NHPC trading at ₹89.35, up 4.26% from yesterday's ₹85.7

NHPC stock is currently trading at 89.35, with a percent change of 4.26% and a net change of 3.65. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price. Investors may view this as a potentially favorable trend in NHPC's performance.

28 Mar 2024, 08:02:09 AM IST

NHPC share price Live :NHPC closed at ₹85.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the BSE, NHPC had a total volume of 12,404,055 shares with a closing price of 85.7.

Chat with MintGenie