NHPC Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC's stock opened at ₹103.9 and closed at ₹102.42 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹104.7, while the low was ₹100.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹102750.66 crore. The 52-week high was ₹115.84 and the 52-week low was ₹42.55. The BSE volume for the day was 12383336 shares.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|104.45
|Support 1
|100.4
|Resistance 2
|106.6
|Support 2
|98.5
|Resistance 3
|108.5
|Support 3
|96.35
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹72.0, 29.61% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹42.333
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹93.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.92% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 96 mn & BSE volume was 12 mn.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹104.7 & ₹100.7 yesterday to end at ₹102.42. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend