NHPC Share Price Live blog for 29 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NHPC stock price went up today, 29 Apr 2024, by 1.67 %. The stock closed at 91.02 per share. The stock is currently trading at 92.54 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Stock Price Today

NHPC Share Price Today : NHPC's stock opened at 91.4 and closed at 91.02 on the last trading day. The high was 94 and the low was 91.15. The market capitalization stands at 92956.75 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 115.84 and 41.92, respectively. The BSE volume for NHPC was 4080145 shares on the last day of trading.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Apr 2024, 08:17 AM IST NHPC share price Today : NHPC volume yesterday was 36 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 70027 k

The trading volume yesterday was 47.61% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 32 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.

29 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST NHPC share price Live :NHPC closed at ₹91.02 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 94 & 91.15 yesterday to end at 91.02. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

