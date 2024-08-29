NHPC Share Price Live blog for 29 Aug 2024

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened and closed at ₹95, with a high of ₹95.95 and a low of ₹94.7. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹95,478.06 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of ₹118.45 and a low of ₹48.48. The trading volume on the BSE was 835,193 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|95.78
|Support 1
|94.53
|Resistance 2
|96.5
|Support 2
|94.0
|Resistance 3
|97.03
|Support 3
|93.28
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹101.5, 6.79% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹63.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹126.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Buy
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|1
|1
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 35.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 990 k.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹95.95 & ₹94.7 yesterday to end at ₹95.05. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.