LIVE UPDATES

NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

2 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2025, 09:33 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2025, by 2.15 %. The stock closed at 73.08 per share. The stock is currently trading at 74.65 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.