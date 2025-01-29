Hello User
NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2025, by 2.15 %. The stock closed at 73.08 per share. The stock is currently trading at 74.65 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC's stock opened at 75.48 and closed lower at 74.72. The stock reached a high of 76.08 and a low of 72.45 during the day. With a market capitalization of 75,106.73 crore, NHPC's shares traded a total volume of 773,503 on the BSE. The stock's performance reflects a 52-week high of 118.45 and a low of 72.19.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2025, 09:33 AM IST NHPC Live Updates: NHPC trading at ₹74.65, up 2.15% from yesterday's ₹73.08

NHPC Live Updates: NHPC share price is at 74.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 71.63 and 75.27 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 71.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 75.27 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

29 Jan 2025, 09:22 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NHPC has increased by 1.60%, currently trading at 74.25. However, over the past year, NHPC's shares have declined by 15.94%, also standing at 74.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 5.67%, reaching 22,957.25 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.5%
3 Months-4.06%
6 Months-30.71%
YTD-9.42%
1 Year-15.94%
29 Jan 2025, 08:46 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 175.27Support 171.63
Resistance 277.49Support 270.21
Resistance 378.91Support 367.99
29 Jan 2025, 08:35 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 100.0, 36.72% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 61.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 124.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3332
    Buy1112
    Hold1111
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell1112
29 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15982 k

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 0.82% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 775 k.

29 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC closed at ₹74.72 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 76.08 & 72.45 yesterday to end at 73.14. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.