NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC's stock opened at ₹75.48 and closed lower at ₹74.72. The stock reached a high of ₹76.08 and a low of ₹72.45 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹75,106.73 crore, NHPC's shares traded a total volume of 773,503 on the BSE. The stock's performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹118.45 and a low of ₹72.19.
NHPC Live Updates: NHPC share price is at ₹74.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹71.63 and ₹75.27 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹71.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 75.27 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NHPC has increased by 1.60%, currently trading at ₹74.25. However, over the past year, NHPC's shares have declined by 15.94%, also standing at ₹74.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 5.67%, reaching 22,957.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.5%
|3 Months
|-4.06%
|6 Months
|-30.71%
|YTD
|-9.42%
|1 Year
|-15.94%
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|75.27
|Support 1
|71.63
|Resistance 2
|77.49
|Support 2
|70.21
|Resistance 3
|78.91
|Support 3
|67.99
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹100.0, 36.72% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹61.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹124.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 0.82% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 775 k.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹76.08 & ₹72.45 yesterday to end at ₹73.14. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend