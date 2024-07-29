NHPC Share Price Live blog for 29 Jul 2024

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC's stock opened at ₹103.7 and closed at ₹101.95 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹107.4 and a low of ₹103.7. The market capitalization stands at ₹105,071.06 crore. The 52-week high for NHPC is ₹118.45 and the 52-week low is ₹47.39. The BSE volume for NHPC was 3,547,562 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹95.0, 9.18% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹63.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹126.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|2
|3
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 13.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 74 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹107.4 & ₹103.7 yesterday to end at ₹104.6. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.