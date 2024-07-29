Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

NHPC Share Price Live blog for 29 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock price went up today, 29 Jul 2024, by 2.6 %. The stock closed at 101.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 104.6 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC's stock opened at 103.7 and closed at 101.95 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 107.4 and a low of 103.7. The market capitalization stands at 105,071.06 crore. The 52-week high for NHPC is 118.45 and the 52-week low is 47.39. The BSE volume for NHPC was 3,547,562 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jul 2024, 08:33 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 95.0, 9.18% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 63.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 126.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3323
    Buy1110
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
29 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC volume yesterday was 77 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 89729 k

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 13.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 74 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

29 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC closed at ₹101.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 107.4 & 103.7 yesterday to end at 104.6. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.