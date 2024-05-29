NHPC Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, NHPC opened at ₹103.48, reached a high of ₹104, and a low of ₹99.4 before closing at ₹102.29. The market capitalization stood at ₹100,641.2 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were ₹115.84 and ₹42.76 respectively. The BSE volume for NHPC was 10,964,005 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹72.0, 28.14% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹42.333
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹93.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.92% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 96 mn & BSE volume was 12 mn.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹104 & ₹99.4 yesterday to end at ₹102.29. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend