NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC closed today at 96.17, up 2.93% from yesterday's 93.43

30 Apr 2024
Livemint

NHPC stock price went up today, 30 Apr 2024, by 2.93 %. The stock closed at 93.43 per share. The stock is currently trading at 96.17 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Stock Price Today

NHPC Share Price Today : NHPC's stock price on the last day was 93.32 at the opening and 92.54 at the closing. The high for the day was 94.4 and the low was 92.71. The market capitalization stood at 93,850.76 crore. The 52-week high and low were 115.84 and 41.92 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 4,704,064 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Apr 2024, 08:02 PM IST NHPC share price update : Shareholding information

NHPC has a 4.74% MF holding & 6.80% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 4.62% in december to 4.74% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 7.38% in december to 6.80% in march quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 07:32 PM IST NHPC share price NSE Live : Return metrics and efficiency

NHPC achieved a ROE of 10.83% in the most recent fiscal year. The return on investment was 6.06% in the last fiscal year. Consensus estimates project the ROE to be 8.99% in the current fiscal year and 11.69% in the upcoming fiscal year.

30 Apr 2024, 07:08 PM IST NHPC share price Today : Financial performance

NHPC has experienced an EPS growth of 10.48% and a revenue growth of 1.96% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company generated revenue of 97727.90 cr, which is 7.87% lower than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to have a revenue growth of -18.95% and an undetermined profit growth for the fourth quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 06:30 PM IST NHPC share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 72.0, 25.13% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 42.333
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 93.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3334
    Buy0001
    Hold0000
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell1110
30 Apr 2024, 06:03 PM IST NHPC share price live: Stock Peers

Today, NHPC's stock price rose by 2.93% to reach 96.17, outperforming its peers. While Torrent Power and SJVN saw a decline, Adani Energy Solutions and JSW Energy showed an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex were down by -0.17% and -0.25% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Energy Solutions1064.654.00.381250.0686.9118760.93
JSW Energy629.7526.654.42651.55240.0103312.77
NHPC96.172.742.93115.8442.5596603.1
Torrent Power1505.0-31.25-2.031633.1518.9572332.83
SJVN134.45-2.6-1.9170.4535.1752836.1
30 Apr 2024, 05:37 PM IST NHPC share price live: Today's Price range

NHPC stock's low price today was 93.28 and the high price was 96.67.

30 Apr 2024, 03:51 PM IST NHPC share price Today :NHPC closed today at ₹96.17, up 2.93% from yesterday's ₹93.43

NHPC share price closed the day at 96.17 - a 2.93% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 97.45 , 98.75 , 100.8. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 94.1 , 92.05 , 90.75.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

30 Apr 2024, 03:47 PM IST NHPC share price Live : Volume traded till 3 PM is 110.00% higher than yesterday

The volume of NHPC traded until 3 PM is 110.00% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at 96.17, up by 2.93%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for studying trends. A positive price movement with a higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, while a negative price movement with a higher volume might indicate further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 03:33 PM IST NHPC Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 03:11 PM IST NHPC share price update :NHPC trading at ₹96.24, up 3.01% from yesterday's ₹93.43

NHPC share price is at 96.24 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 96.07. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

30 Apr 2024, 02:58 PM IST NHPC Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NHPC share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

30 Apr 2024, 02:57 PM IST NHPC share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days89.33
10 Days90.42
20 Days90.09
50 Days89.92
100 Days80.08
300 Days65.51
30 Apr 2024, 02:52 PM IST NHPC share price Live : Volume traded till 2 PM is 59.11% higher than yesterday

The volume of NHPC traded by 2 PM is 59.11% higher than yesterday, with the price at 96.06, up by 2.81%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 02:37 PM IST NHPC share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

NHPC reached a peak of 96.5 and a low of 94.73 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances of 95.35 and 95.72, suggesting strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard profits.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 196.98Support 195.21
Resistance 297.63Support 294.09
Resistance 398.75Support 393.44
30 Apr 2024, 02:07 PM IST NHPC share price Today :NHPC trading at ₹95.87, up 2.61% from yesterday's ₹93.43

The current market price of NHPC has surpassed the first resistance of 94.37 & second resistance of 95.23 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 96.07. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 96.07 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

30 Apr 2024, 01:50 PM IST NHPC share price Live : Volume traded till 1 PM is 21.48% higher than yesterday

The volume of NHPC traded by 1 PM is 21.48% higher than yesterday, with the price at 94.9, showing a 1.57% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may suggest a potential further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 01:33 PM IST NHPC share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 95.39 and 94.12 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 94.12 and selling near the hourly resistance at 95.39.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 195.35Support 194.66
Resistance 295.72Support 294.34
Resistance 396.04Support 393.97
30 Apr 2024, 01:05 PM IST NHPC share price live: Today's Price range

NHPC stock's price fluctuated between a low of 93.28 and a high of 95.40 on the current day.

30 Apr 2024, 12:48 PM IST NHPC share price Today : Volume traded till 12 AM is -21.54% lower than yesterday

The trading volume of NHPC until 12 PM is 21.54% lower than yesterday, with the price at 95.08, down 1.77%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for studying trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased trading volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signify further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 12:37 PM IST NHPC share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

NHPC reached a peak of 95.15 and a low of 93.88 in the last trading hour. The stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 94.62 (Resistance level 1) in the same hour, showing bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 195.39Support 194.12
Resistance 295.9Support 293.36
Resistance 396.66Support 392.85
30 Apr 2024, 12:21 PM IST NHPC Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NHPC share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

30 Apr 2024, 12:10 PM IST NHPC share price Today :NHPC trading at ₹94.05, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹93.43

NHPC share price is at 94.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 92.67 and 94.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 92.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 94.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 11:51 AM IST NHPC share price Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is -38.63% lower than yesterday

NHPC's trading volume until 11 AM is 38.63% lower compared to yesterday, with the price at 93.98, a decrease of 0.59%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial factor to analyze market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could suggest a potential further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 11:33 AM IST NHPC share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

NHPC reached a peak of 94.5 and a low of 93.28 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 93.94 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 194.62Support 193.4
Resistance 295.17Support 292.73
Resistance 395.84Support 392.18
30 Apr 2024, 11:22 AM IST NHPC share price NSE Live :NHPC trading at ₹93.99, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹93.43

NHPC share price is at 93.99 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 92.67 and 94.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 92.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 94.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 11:18 AM IST NHPC share price live: Stock Peers

Today, NHPC's stock price increased by 0.63% to reach 94.02, with its peer companies showing a mixed performance. While SJVN is experiencing a decline, Adani Energy Solutions, JSW Energy, and Torrent Power are all on the rise. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.41% and 0.35% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Energy Solutions1074.213.551.281250.0686.9119826.22
JSW Energy623.5520.453.39651.55240.0102295.64
NHPC94.020.590.63115.8442.5594443.42
Torrent Power1560.524.251.581633.1518.9575000.25
SJVN136.0-1.05-0.77170.4535.1753445.21
30 Apr 2024, 10:53 AM IST NHPC share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is -49.48% lower than yesterday

The volume of NHPC traded until 10 AM is down by 49.48% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 93.62, a decrease of 0.2%. Volume traded is a significant factor to analyze trends, along with price. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 10:38 AM IST NHPC share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

NHPC touched a high of 94.1 & a low of 93.62 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 193.94Support 193.46
Resistance 294.26Support 293.3
Resistance 394.42Support 392.98
30 Apr 2024, 10:11 AM IST NHPC Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 09:57 AM IST NHPC share price live: Stock Peers

Today, NHPC's stock price has increased by 0.34% and is now trading at 93.75, in line with the performance of its industry counterparts. Companies like Adani Energy Solutions, JSW Energy, Torrent Power, and SJVN are also experiencing an upward trend. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have seen gains of 0.28% and 0.37% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Energy Solutions1073.512.851.211250.0686.9119748.14
JSW Energy620.6517.552.91651.55240.0101819.88
NHPC93.750.320.34115.8442.5594172.2
Torrent Power1546.29.950.651633.1518.9574312.97
SJVN137.850.80.58170.4535.1754172.23
30 Apr 2024, 09:32 AM IST NHPC share price Today :NHPC trading at ₹93.81, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹93.43

NHPC share price is at 93.81 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 92.67 and 94.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 92.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 94.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 09:21 AM IST NHPC share price live: Price Analysis

NHPC's stock price has increased by 0.25% and is currently trading at 93.66. Over the past year, NHPC's shares have surged by 111.07% to reach 93.66. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 24.77% to 22,643.40 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.48%
3 Months3.49%
6 Months83.14%
YTD44.58%
1 Year111.07%
30 Apr 2024, 08:51 AM IST NHPC share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 194.37Support 192.67
Resistance 295.23Support 291.83
Resistance 396.07Support 390.97
30 Apr 2024, 08:16 AM IST NHPC share price Today : NHPC volume yesterday was 58 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 65396 k

The trading volume yesterday was 10.5% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 53 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.

30 Apr 2024, 08:03 AM IST NHPC share price Live :NHPC closed at ₹92.54 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 94.4 & 92.71 yesterday to end at 92.54. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

