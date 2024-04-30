NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC closed today at 96.17, up 2.93% from yesterday's 93.43

NHPC Share Price Today : NHPC's stock price on the last day was ₹93.32 at the opening and ₹92.54 at the closing. The high for the day was ₹94.4 and the low was ₹92.71. The market capitalization stood at ₹93,850.76 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹115.84 and ₹41.92 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 4,704,064 shares.
NHPC has a 4.74% MF holding & 6.80% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 4.62% in december to 4.74% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 7.38% in december to 6.80% in march quarter.
NHPC achieved a ROE of 10.83% in the most recent fiscal year. The return on investment was 6.06% in the last fiscal year. Consensus estimates project the ROE to be 8.99% in the current fiscal year and 11.69% in the upcoming fiscal year.
NHPC has experienced an EPS growth of 10.48% and a revenue growth of 1.96% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company generated revenue of 97727.90 cr, which is 7.87% lower than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to have a revenue growth of -18.95% and an undetermined profit growth for the fourth quarter.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹72.0, 25.13% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹42.333
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹93.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
Today, NHPC's stock price rose by 2.93% to reach ₹96.17, outperforming its peers. While Torrent Power and SJVN saw a decline, Adani Energy Solutions and JSW Energy showed an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex were down by -0.17% and -0.25% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1064.65
|4.0
|0.38
|1250.0
|686.9
|118760.93
|JSW Energy
|629.75
|26.65
|4.42
|651.55
|240.0
|103312.77
|NHPC
|96.17
|2.74
|2.93
|115.84
|42.55
|96603.1
|Torrent Power
|1505.0
|-31.25
|-2.03
|1633.1
|518.95
|72332.83
|SJVN
|134.45
|-2.6
|-1.9
|170.45
|35.17
|52836.1
NHPC stock's low price today was ₹93.28 and the high price was ₹96.67.
NHPC share price closed the day at ₹96.17 - a 2.93% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 97.45 , 98.75 , 100.8. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 94.1 , 92.05 , 90.75.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
The volume of NHPC traded until 3 PM is 110.00% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹96.17, up by 2.93%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for studying trends. A positive price movement with a higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, while a negative price movement with a higher volume might indicate further decline in prices.
NHPC share price is at ₹96.24 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹96.07. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NHPC share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|89.33
|10 Days
|90.42
|20 Days
|90.09
|50 Days
|89.92
|100 Days
|80.08
|300 Days
|65.51
The volume of NHPC traded by 2 PM is 59.11% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹96.06, up by 2.81%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
NHPC reached a peak of 96.5 and a low of 94.73 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances of 95.35 and 95.72, suggesting strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard profits.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|96.98
|Support 1
|95.21
|Resistance 2
|97.63
|Support 2
|94.09
|Resistance 3
|98.75
|Support 3
|93.44
The current market price of NHPC has surpassed the first resistance of ₹94.37 & second resistance of ₹95.23 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹96.07. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹96.07 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
The volume of NHPC traded by 1 PM is 21.48% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹94.9, showing a 1.57% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may suggest a potential further decline in prices.
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 95.39 and 94.12 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 94.12 and selling near the hourly resistance at 95.39.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|95.35
|Support 1
|94.66
|Resistance 2
|95.72
|Support 2
|94.34
|Resistance 3
|96.04
|Support 3
|93.97
NHPC stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹93.28 and a high of ₹95.40 on the current day.
The trading volume of NHPC until 12 PM is 21.54% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹95.08, down 1.77%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for studying trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased trading volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signify further price declines.
NHPC reached a peak of 95.15 and a low of 93.88 in the last trading hour. The stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 94.62 (Resistance level 1) in the same hour, showing bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|95.39
|Support 1
|94.12
|Resistance 2
|95.9
|Support 2
|93.36
|Resistance 3
|96.66
|Support 3
|92.85
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NHPC share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
NHPC share price is at ₹94.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹92.67 and ₹94.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹92.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 94.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
NHPC's trading volume until 11 AM is 38.63% lower compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹93.98, a decrease of 0.59%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial factor to analyze market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could suggest a potential further decline in prices.
NHPC reached a peak of 94.5 and a low of 93.28 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 93.94 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|94.62
|Support 1
|93.4
|Resistance 2
|95.17
|Support 2
|92.73
|Resistance 3
|95.84
|Support 3
|92.18
NHPC share price is at ₹93.99 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹92.67 and ₹94.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹92.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 94.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Today, NHPC's stock price increased by 0.63% to reach ₹94.02, with its peer companies showing a mixed performance. While SJVN is experiencing a decline, Adani Energy Solutions, JSW Energy, and Torrent Power are all on the rise. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.41% and 0.35% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1074.2
|13.55
|1.28
|1250.0
|686.9
|119826.22
|JSW Energy
|623.55
|20.45
|3.39
|651.55
|240.0
|102295.64
|NHPC
|94.02
|0.59
|0.63
|115.84
|42.55
|94443.42
|Torrent Power
|1560.5
|24.25
|1.58
|1633.1
|518.95
|75000.25
|SJVN
|136.0
|-1.05
|-0.77
|170.45
|35.17
|53445.21
The volume of NHPC traded until 10 AM is down by 49.48% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹93.62, a decrease of 0.2%. Volume traded is a significant factor to analyze trends, along with price. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
NHPC touched a high of 94.1 & a low of 93.62 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|93.94
|Support 1
|93.46
|Resistance 2
|94.26
|Support 2
|93.3
|Resistance 3
|94.42
|Support 3
|92.98
Today, NHPC's stock price has increased by 0.34% and is now trading at ₹93.75, in line with the performance of its industry counterparts. Companies like Adani Energy Solutions, JSW Energy, Torrent Power, and SJVN are also experiencing an upward trend. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have seen gains of 0.28% and 0.37% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1073.5
|12.85
|1.21
|1250.0
|686.9
|119748.14
|JSW Energy
|620.65
|17.55
|2.91
|651.55
|240.0
|101819.88
|NHPC
|93.75
|0.32
|0.34
|115.84
|42.55
|94172.2
|Torrent Power
|1546.2
|9.95
|0.65
|1633.1
|518.95
|74312.97
|SJVN
|137.85
|0.8
|0.58
|170.45
|35.17
|54172.23
NHPC share price is at ₹93.81 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹92.67 and ₹94.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹92.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 94.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
NHPC's stock price has increased by 0.25% and is currently trading at ₹93.66. Over the past year, NHPC's shares have surged by 111.07% to reach ₹93.66. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 24.77% to 22,643.40 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.48%
|3 Months
|3.49%
|6 Months
|83.14%
|YTD
|44.58%
|1 Year
|111.07%
The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|94.37
|Support 1
|92.67
|Resistance 2
|95.23
|Support 2
|91.83
|Resistance 3
|96.07
|Support 3
|90.97
The trading volume yesterday was 10.5% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 53 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.
The stock traded in the range of ₹94.4 & ₹92.71 yesterday to end at ₹92.54. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
