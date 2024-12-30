NHPC Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at ₹82.1 and closed slightly lower at ₹82.05. The stock reached a high of ₹82.39 and a low of ₹80.12 during the session. NHPC's market capitalization stands at approximately ₹82,409.46 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹118.45 and a low of ₹63.6, with a trading volume of 2,938,655 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|81.74
|Support 1
|79.38
|Resistance 2
|83.25
|Support 2
|78.53
|Resistance 3
|84.1
|Support 3
|77.02
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹100.0, 24.44% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹61.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹124.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 21.38% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹82.39 & ₹80.12 yesterday to end at ₹80.36. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend