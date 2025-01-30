NHPC Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at ₹73.46 and closed slightly lower at ₹73.08. The stock reached a high of ₹75.63 and a low of ₹73.22 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹73,419.16 crore, NHPC's performance remains under scrutiny as it is well below its 52-week high of ₹118.45 and above its 52-week low of ₹72.19. The BSE recorded a volume of 644,899 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 9.11% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 644 k.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹75.63 & ₹73.22 yesterday to end at ₹74.63. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend