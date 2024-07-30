NHPC Share Price Live blog for 30 Jul 2024

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC's stock price experienced a slight decrease on the last day of trading, opening at ₹105.7 and closing at ₹104.6. The high for the day was ₹105.8, while the low was ₹104.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹105824.44 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹118.45 and ₹47.39, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1955092 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|106.0
|Support 1
|104.48
|Resistance 2
|106.65
|Support 2
|103.61
|Resistance 3
|107.52
|Support 3
|102.96
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹95.0, 9.82% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹63.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹126.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|2
|3
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 57.02% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 36 mn & BSE volume was 1955 k.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹105.8 & ₹104.25 yesterday to end at ₹105.35. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.