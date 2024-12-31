Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

NHPC Share Price Live blog for 31 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock price went down today, 31 Dec 2024, by -0.14 %. The stock closed at 80.36 per share. The stock is currently trading at 80.25 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at 80.76 and closed slightly lower at 80.36. The stock reached a high of 81.40 and a low of 78.76 during the day. With a market capitalization of 80,691.76 crore, NHPC’s performance is notable considering its 52-week high of 118.45 and low of 63.60. The BSE reported a trading volume of 1,753,328 shares for NHPC.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC closed at ₹80.36 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 81.4 & 78.76 yesterday to end at 80.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.