NHPC Share Price Live blog for 31 Dec 2024

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at ₹80.76 and closed slightly lower at ₹80.36. The stock reached a high of ₹81.40 and a low of ₹78.76 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹80,691.76 crore, NHPC’s performance is notable considering its 52-week high of ₹118.45 and low of ₹63.60. The BSE reported a trading volume of 1,753,328 shares for NHPC.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
31 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC closed at ₹80.36 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹81.4 & ₹78.76 yesterday to end at ₹80.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend