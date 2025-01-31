NHPC Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2025

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at ₹74.73 and closed slightly lower at ₹74.63. The stock reached a high of ₹76.70 and a low of ₹74.30 during the day. NHPC's market capitalization stands at ₹75,809.88 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹118.45 and a low of ₹72.19, with a trading volume of 1,144,715 shares on the BSE.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|76.78
|Support 1
|74.26
|Resistance 2
|78.03
|Support 2
|72.99
|Resistance 3
|79.3
|Support 3
|71.74
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹100.0, 32.45% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹61.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹124.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 14.51% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 1144 k.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹76.70 & ₹74.30 yesterday to end at ₹75.50. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend