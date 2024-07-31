NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Stock Slides as Markets Dip

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC's stock opened at ₹105.5 and closed at ₹105.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹106.65 and the low was ₹105.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹105924.89 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹118.45 and ₹48.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1421409 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC trading at ₹105.2, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹105.45
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC share price is at ₹105.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹104.96 and ₹106.36 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹104.96 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 106.36 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC's stock price has increased by 0.24% today, reaching ₹105.70. Over the past year, NHPC shares have gained 104.83%, reaching the same price of ₹105.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.84% to 24857.30 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.68%
|3 Months
|0.27%
|6 Months
|20.42%
|YTD
|63.3%
|1 Year
|104.83%
NHPC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|106.36
|Support 1
|104.96
|Resistance 2
|107.2
|Support 2
|104.4
|Resistance 3
|107.76
|Support 3
|103.56
NHPC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹95.0, 9.91% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹63.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹126.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|2
|3
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC volume yesterday was 30 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 88927 k
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 65.35% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 29 mn & BSE volume was 1421 k.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC closed at ₹105.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹106.65 & ₹105.2 yesterday to end at ₹105.45. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.