Wed Jul 31 2024 09:24:41
NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Stock Slides as Markets Dip
LIVE UPDATES

NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Stock Slides as Markets Dip

2 min read . Updated: 31 Jul 2024, 09:32 AM IST
Livemint

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock price went down today, 31 Jul 2024, by -0.24 %. The stock closed at 105.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 105.2 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC's stock opened at 105.5 and closed at 105.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 106.65 and the low was 105.2. The market capitalization stood at 105924.89 crore. The 52-week high and low were 118.45 and 48.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1421409 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jul 2024, 09:32:52 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC trading at ₹105.2, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹105.45

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC share price is at 105.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 104.96 and 106.36 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 104.96 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 106.36 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

31 Jul 2024, 09:17:09 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC's stock price has increased by 0.24% today, reaching 105.70. Over the past year, NHPC shares have gained 104.83%, reaching the same price of 105.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.84% to 24857.30 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.68%
3 Months0.27%
6 Months20.42%
YTD63.3%
1 Year104.83%
31 Jul 2024, 08:46:40 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1106.36Support 1104.96
Resistance 2107.2Support 2104.4
Resistance 3107.76Support 3103.56
31 Jul 2024, 08:32:45 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 95.0, 9.91% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 63.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 126.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3323
    Buy1110
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
31 Jul 2024, 08:17:09 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC volume yesterday was 30 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 88927 k

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 65.35% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 29 mn & BSE volume was 1421 k.

31 Jul 2024, 08:03:03 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC closed at ₹105.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 106.65 & 105.2 yesterday to end at 105.45. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

