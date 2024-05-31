Active Stocks
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Stock Sees Positive Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Stock Sees Positive Trading Today

6 min read . Updated: 31 May 2024, 09:39 AM IST
Livemint

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock price went up today, 31 May 2024, by 2.51 %. The stock closed at 101.03 per share. The stock is currently trading at 103.57 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates
NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC's stock opened at 102, closed at 101.55, with a high of 102 and a low of 100 on the last trading day. The market capitalization stood at 101,484.99 crores. The 52-week high was 115.84 and the 52-week low was 42.76. The BSE volume for NHPC shares was 5,193,314.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 May 2024, 09:39:14 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC trading at ₹103.57, up 2.51% from yesterday's ₹101.03

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of NHPC has surpassed the first resistance of 101.93 & second resistance of 102.97 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 103.93. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 103.93 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

31 May 2024, 09:24:40 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The NHPC stock has seen a 1.61% increase in its share price, currently trading at 102.66. Over the past year, NHPC shares have surged by 132.57% to reach 102.66. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.69% to reach 22568.10 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.04%
3 Months12.48%
6 Months85.75%
YTD56.42%
1 Year132.57%
31 May 2024, 08:48:18 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1101.93Support 199.93
Resistance 2102.97Support 298.97
Resistance 3103.93Support 397.93
31 May 2024, 08:33:18 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 72.0, 28.73% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 42.333
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 93.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
31 May 2024, 08:18:16 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC volume yesterday was 82 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 114488 k

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 28.19% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 77 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.

31 May 2024, 08:01:10 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC closed at ₹101.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 102 & 100 yesterday to end at 101.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

