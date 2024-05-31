NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Stock Sees Positive Trading Today

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC's stock opened at ₹102, closed at ₹101.55, with a high of ₹102 and a low of ₹100 on the last trading day. The market capitalization stood at ₹101,484.99 crores. The 52-week high was ₹115.84 and the 52-week low was ₹42.76. The BSE volume for NHPC shares was 5,193,314.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC trading at ₹103.57, up 2.51% from yesterday's ₹101.03
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of NHPC has surpassed the first resistance of ₹101.93 & second resistance of ₹102.97 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹103.93. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹103.93 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The NHPC stock has seen a 1.61% increase in its share price, currently trading at ₹102.66. Over the past year, NHPC shares have surged by 132.57% to reach ₹102.66. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.69% to reach 22568.10 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.04%
|3 Months
|12.48%
|6 Months
|85.75%
|YTD
|56.42%
|1 Year
|132.57%
NHPC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|101.93
|Support 1
|99.93
|Resistance 2
|102.97
|Support 2
|98.97
|Resistance 3
|103.93
|Support 3
|97.93
NHPC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹72.0, 28.73% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹42.333
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹93.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC volume yesterday was 82 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 114488 k
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 28.19% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 77 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC closed at ₹101.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹102 & ₹100 yesterday to end at ₹101.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend