Sensex, Nifty end 0.5% lower in tospy-turvy market

Market Closing

In a volatile trading session on Wednesday, Indian stocks closed in the red. Sensex closed 173 points lower or 0.58% at 29,893. Nifty slipped 43 points or 0.5% to close at 8,748.

Earlier in the session, the benchmark indices jumped more than 3%, as hopes of a phased lifting of an ongoing country-wide lockdown aided investor sentiment.

Sun Pharma lead the gains on Sensex, followed by NTPC, IndusInd Bank and Maruti Suzuki. TCS, Titan and ICICI Bank were top laggards on the 30-share barometer.

Pharma stocks rallied in an otherwise choppy market with Biocon, Cadila, Torrent Pharma and Dr Reddy’s hitting 52-week high.

Among FMCG companies, shares of Nestle and HUL also touched a 52-week high. HUL surpassed HDFC Bank to become third most valuable company in terms of market capitalization after RIL and TCS. HUL’s m-cap rose to ₹5.29 trillion in today's session.

Of 30 shares in the Sensex, 16 closed in the red.