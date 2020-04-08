Sensex, Nifty end 0.5% lower in tospy-turvy market

Sensex closed 173 points lower or 0.58% at 29,893. Nifty slipped 43 points or 0.5% to close at 8,748
Earlier in the session, Sensex climbed 1625 points from day's low to hit an intra-day high of 31,227.97
08 Apr 2020, 03:38:47 PM IST
Market Closing
In a volatile trading session on Wednesday, Indian stocks closed in the red. Sensex closed 173 points lower or 0.58% at 29,893. Nifty slipped 43 points or 0.5% to close at 8,748.
Earlier in the session, the benchmark indices jumped more than 3%, as hopes of a phased lifting of an ongoing country-wide lockdown aided investor sentiment.
Sun Pharma lead the gains on Sensex, followed by NTPC, IndusInd Bank and Maruti Suzuki. TCS, Titan and ICICI Bank were top laggards on the 30-share barometer.
Pharma stocks rallied in an otherwise choppy market with Biocon, Cadila, Torrent Pharma and Dr Reddy’s hitting 52-week high.
Among FMCG companies, shares of Nestle and HUL also touched a 52-week high. HUL surpassed HDFC Bank to become third most valuable company in terms of market capitalization after RIL and TCS. HUL’s m-cap rose to ₹5.29 trillion in today's session.
Of 30 shares in the Sensex, 16 closed in the red.
08 Apr 2020, 03:20:11 PM IST
Oil moves higher with impact of possible output cuts in focus
Oil rose as investors weighed whether output cuts being discussed by the world’s top producers will be enough to offset the demand destruction wrought by the coronavirus.
Futures in New York climbed around 3% toward $25 a barrel. In Canada, oil from Alberta is now worth just $3.92 a barrel, while crude in the US Bakken region is back beneath $10. (Bloomberg)
08 Apr 2020, 03:12:55 PM IST
15 UP districts to be sealed till April 30
The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to "completely seal" 15 districts that have emerged as coronavirus hotspots, from Wednesday midnight till April 30.
The districts to be sealed are Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, Sitapur, Kanpur, Agra, Ferozabad, Bareilly, Meerut, Shamli, Saharanpur, Bulandshahr, Varanasi, Maharajganj and Basti. (IANS)
08 Apr 2020, 02:57:49 PM IST
Rupee settles 70 paise lower at 76.34 against US dollar
The Indian rupee settled 70 paise lower at 76.34 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday amid rise in coronavirus cases in the country and weak domestic equities.
Forex traders said rising Brent prices and firm US dollar index also weighed on the local unit.
08 Apr 2020, 02:50:34 PM IST
Top Nifty losers
08 Apr 2020, 02:49:19 PM IST
Top Nifty gainers
08 Apr 2020, 02:35:45 PM IST
HUL becomes third largest company by m-cap
FMCG major Hindustan Unilever on Wednesday surpassed HDFC Bank to become third most valuable company in terms of market capitalization after RIL and TCS. HUL’s m-cap rose to ₹5.29 trillion in today's session.
08 Apr 2020, 02:17:54 PM IST
Financials, banks under pressure
08 Apr 2020, 02:00:41 PM IST
RIL, TCS and Infosys drag Sensex by 200 points
08 Apr 2020, 01:56:57 PM IST
China's Wuhan ends its coronavirus lockdown
The Chinese city where the novel coronavirus emerged ended its more-than two-month lockdown on Wednesday, even as a small northern city ordered restrictions on its residents amid concern about a second wave of infections.
China sealed off Wuhan, a central city of 11 million people, on Jan. 23, a drastic step that came to symbolise its aggressive management of the virus. (Reuters)
08 Apr 2020, 01:54:11 PM IST
Wipro rallies 4%
IT major Wipro rallied over 4% in Wednesday's session, ahead of its Q4 FY20 earnings. The company will announce its March quarter earnings on 15 April.
08 Apr 2020, 01:27:38 PM IST
Panic buying before lockdown boosts pharma sales in March
Panic buying of chronic disease medicines before the three-week lockdown aided overall pharmaceutical sales in March, data from market research firm AIOCD-AWACS showed.
Sales in the India pharmaceutical market grew 8.9% on year to ₹11,856 crore, aided by robust sales of cardiac care, respiratory and anti-diabetes medication as people rushed to stock up on medicines before the lockdown to curb the spread of novel coronavirus was imposed.
08 Apr 2020, 01:19:31 PM IST
Market update
Indian stocks erased some of the gains in a choppy trading session on Wednesday. At 1309pm, Sensex was up 200 points or 0.67% at 30,267. Nifty rose 58 points or 0.66% at 8,850.
Earlier in the session, the benchmark indices jumped more than 3% , as hopes of a phased lifting of an ongoing country-wide lockdown aided investor sentiment.
Sun Pharma lead the gains on 30-share Sensex, followed by NTPC, HCL technologies, Mahindra & Mahindra and HDFC.
Pharma stocks were on the forefront of today’s rally with Biocon, Cadila, Torrent Pharma and Dr Reddy’s hitting 52-week high.
Among FMCG companies, shares of Nestle and HUL also touched a 52-week high. Hindustan Unilever on Tuesday became the fourth company to cross ₹5 lakh crore in market value after Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services and HDFC Bank. The stock hit an all-time high of ₹2,614 on the BSE. Analysts say that rising demand for personal hygiene products has brightened the prospects for India’s largest consumer company.
08 Apr 2020, 12:35:08 PM IST
CCI approves Hitachi's stake-buy in ABB's power grid arm
Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday said it has approved acquisition of 80.1% stake in ABB Management Holding AG by Hitachi Ltd.
The proposed combination envisages acquisition of 80.1 per cent share capital of ABB Management Holding AG by Hitachi from ABB Ltd. ABB Management will hold the entire power grid business of ABB, CCI said in a release.
08 Apr 2020, 12:22:23 PM IST
Kilpest India hits 52-week high, BSE seeks clarification
BSE has sought clarification from Kilpest India Ltd with reference to significant movement in its share price.
The scrip has rallied about 80% since 24 March, hitting a 52-week high of ₹111.85 apiece on the BSE in Wednesday's trading session.
3B Blackbio Biotech, a subsidiary of Kilpest India (KILP), has been approved by the Indian Council for Medical Research for the production of real time PCR (polymer chain reaction) detection kits for covid-19, it said in a regulatory filing on 2 April.
08 Apr 2020, 11:57:38 AM IST
Nestle hits 52-week high
08 Apr 2020, 11:46:31 AM IST
HUL, Nestle stocks suggest no impact from covid -19 for FMCG companies
Shares of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) and Nestle India Ltd touched new 52-highs on Wednesday in early morning deals. With stocks world-over correcting owing to the impact of covid-19, the performance of Indian consumer stocks is striking to say the least. In comparison, shares of Unilever Plc. are trading about 22% lower on London Stock Exchange compared to 52-week highs.
08 Apr 2020, 11:38:45 AM IST
BSE MidCap up 3.3%
08 Apr 2020, 11:33:57 AM IST
PE funds eyeing stake in pharma sector
PE Funds looking to buy at cheap valuations.
Pharma, healthcare, NBFCs, consumption sectors on radar.
PE Funds eyeing minority stake via block deals.
Seeking relaxation in Sebi's pricing formula for fund infusion in companies. (Source: CNBC-TV18)
08 Apr 2020, 11:19:15 AM IST
HUL hits 52-week high
08 Apr 2020, 11:01:21 AM IST
Adani Green Energy up 3.6%
French energy major Total SA, through its step-down subsidiary has invested approximately ₹3,707 crore for 50% partnership with Adani Green Energy Ltd in a joint venture.
08 Apr 2020, 10:50:03 AM IST
Markets stage sharp recovery
After opening in the negative, Indian benchmark indices recouped early losses. Sensex climbed 1625 points from day's low to hit an intra-day high of 31,227.97. Nifty jumped over 450 points to an intra-day high of 9,131.
Indian shares slipped more than 1% in early trade on Wednesday, in line with broader Asia, as investors weighed the slowing rate of covid-19 infections against rising deaths across the globe.
IndusInd Bank -- up 15% -- was the top gainer in the Sensex pack followed by HDFC, Maruti, Mahindra & Mahindra and Axis Bank.
Of 30 shares in the Sensex, 28 were in the green.
One NSE, all the secotral indices were in the green with banks, financials and pharma stocks leading the gains.
08 Apr 2020, 10:36:49 AM IST
IndusInd Bank up 15%
According to the Tuesday's bulk deal data available on the National Stock Exchange, Singapore-based investment banking firm UBS Principal Capital Asia has acquired 53,83,066 equity shares of the bank at ₹367 per share.
08 Apr 2020, 10:30:50 AM IST
BSE Finance up 5.2%. Bandhan Bank surges 20%, IndusInd Bank up 15%
08 Apr 2020, 10:09:15 AM IST
Rupee opening
The Indian rupee opened at 75.81 against the US dollar compared with Tuesday's close of 75.63.
08 Apr 2020, 10:04:55 AM IST
Bandhan Bank up 15%
08 Apr 2020, 10:04:15 AM IST
Sensex pares losses, gains over 800 points from day's low. Of 30 Sensex shares, 24 are in the green
08 Apr 2020, 09:55:46 AM IST
Cipla, Sun Pharma, Glenmark and Biocon top gainers on Nifty Pharma
08 Apr 2020, 09:47:49 AM IST
JSW Energy up 1.8%
Fair trade regulator CCI on Tuesday said it has approved acquisition of GMR Kamalanga Energy Ltd by JSW Energy. Competition Commission of India (CCI), in a press release said that the proposed combination which envisages the acquisition of the entire shareholding in of GMR Kamalanga Energy by JSW Energy, was given a nod in its meeting held through video conferencing.
08 Apr 2020, 09:44:51 AM IST
DHFL up 5%
Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) on Tuesday said it will not make any interest or principal payment to lenders as well as bond holders as the company is under resolution process.
08 Apr 2020, 09:39:09 AM IST
Most sectoral indices in the green. Nifty Pharma up 4.5%
08 Apr 2020, 09:30:49 AM IST
HUL up over 3%
Hindustan Unilever on Tuesday became the fourth company to cross ₹5 lakh crore in market value after Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services and HDFC Bank. The stock hit an all time high of ₹2,526.90 on the BSE. Analysts say that rising demand for personal hygiene products has brightened the prospects for India’s largest consumer company.
08 Apr 2020, 09:27:32 AM IST
Market opening
Indian stock market opened in the red on Wednesday tracking weak global cues. At 9:16am, Sensex slipped 255 points or 0.85% at 29,811 while Nifty dropped 77 points or 0.88% at 8,714. Banks and financials were under pressure.
Indian benchmark equity indices were in the green in the pre-opening session on Wednesday. At 9:02 am, Sensex jumped 229 points at 30,296 while Nifty added 60 points at 8,852.
08 Apr 2020, 08:40:06 AM IST
Indian market at close on Tuesday
Indian stocks saw a massive rally on Tuesday, riding on optimism that the spread of the covid-19 outbreak may be slowing. Gains in global markets also fuelled Indian equities.
Markets in India surged nearly 9%, the biggest single-day gain since 18 May 2009. The Sensex ended at 30,067.21, up 2,476.26 points or 8.97%, while the 50-share Nifty index was at 8,792.20, up 708.40 points or 8.76%. Investors added ₹7.89 trillion of wealth.
08 Apr 2020, 08:37:35 AM IST
Crude update
US crude futures jumped 5.4% to $24.92 a barrel, having shed 9.4% the session before, while Brent crude added 74 cents to $32.61.
08 Apr 2020, 08:37:35 AM IST
Asian stocks mixed after rally
Stocks in Asia halted a two-day rally, with investors weighing signs of a slowing rate of coronavirus spread against more fatalities.
Japan’s Topix index added 0.6 and Nikkei was up 0.5%%.
The Shanghai Composite slid 0.4%.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost nearly 1%%.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.8%.
KOSPI Index dipped 0.3%.
Singapore's SGX Nifty retreated nearly 2%.
08 Apr 2020, 08:37:35 AM IST
Wall Street rally fades as markets weigh latest on virus
US stocks gyrated Tuesday as markets grappled with the latest figures on the coronavirus outbreak, while oil prices tumbled in a volatile session ahead of key talks by petroleum producers.
After a torrid Monday rally in New York that boosted European and Asian markets on Tuesday, major US indices all finished in the red, with the Dow slipping 0.1%, S&P 500 down 0.2% and Nasdaq 0.3%.