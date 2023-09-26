NIIT share price Today Live Updates : NIIT Stock Sees Strong Gains Today

On the last day, the stock of NIIT opened at ₹119 and closed at ₹118.6. The highest price reached during the day was ₹121.96, while the lowest was ₹119. The market capitalization of NIIT is currently at ₹1613.65 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was ₹154.63 and the lowest was ₹65.9. The BSE volume for NIIT was 29040 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the stock price of NIIT is ₹119.32 with a percent change of 0.61 and a net change of 0.72.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|NIIT
|119.48
|0.88
|0.74
|154.63
|65.9
|1607.77
|Aptech
|284.55
|1.2
|0.42
|422.75
|160.64
|1649.82
|Shanti Educational Initiatives
|66.55
|-0.55
|-0.82
|109.4
|47.92
|1071.46
|Career Point
|189.3
|0.0
|0.0
|263.8
|118.55
|344.39
|Compucom Software
|21.89
|0.16
|0.74
|24.49
|15.0
|173.2
The current day's low price of NIIT stock is ₹119, while the high price is ₹121.96.
The current data of NIIT stock shows that the stock price is ₹119.78, which has increased by 0.99% or 1.18 points. This indicates a positive movement in the stock's value.
On the last day of trading, the volume of NIIT shares on the BSE was 29,040. The closing price for the shares was ₹118.6.
