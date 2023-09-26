Hello User
NIIT share price Today Live Updates : NIIT Stock Sees Strong Gains Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:56 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NIIT stock price went up today, 26 Sep 2023, by 0.61 %. The stock closed at 118.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 119.32 per share. Investors should monitor NIIT stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NIIT

On the last day, the stock of NIIT opened at 119 and closed at 118.6. The highest price reached during the day was 121.96, while the lowest was 119. The market capitalization of NIIT is currently at 1613.65 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was 154.63 and the lowest was 65.9. The BSE volume for NIIT was 29040 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Sep 2023, 11:53 AM IST NIIT share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy0000
Buy2222
Hold0000
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
26 Sep 2023, 11:13 AM IST NIIT share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of NIIT stock is 119, while the high price is 121.96.

26 Sep 2023, 10:34 AM IST NIIT share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NIIT119.781.180.99154.6365.91611.81
Aptech285.752.40.85422.75160.641656.78
Shanti Educational Initiatives66.55-0.55-0.82109.447.921071.46
Career Point189.30.00.0263.8118.55344.39
Compucom Software21.990.261.224.4915.0174.0
26 Sep 2023, 10:20 AM IST NIIT share price Live :NIIT closed at ₹118.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of NIIT shares on the BSE was 29,040. The closing price for the shares was 118.6.

