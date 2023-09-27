Hello User
NIIT share price Today Live Updates : NIIT Stocks on the Rise

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST
Livemint

NIIT stock price went up today, 27 Sep 2023, by 9.43 %. The stock closed at 118.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 129.78 per share. Investors should monitor NIIT stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NIIT

On the last day, NIIT's open price was 119, and it closed at 118.6. The stock's high for the day was 130.46 and the low was 119. The market capitalization of NIIT is currently 1748.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 154.63, while the 52-week low is 65.9. The BSE volume for NIIT on that day was 424,176 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Sep 2023, 09:09 AM IST NIIT share price Today :NIIT trading at ₹129.78, up 9.43% from yesterday's ₹118.6

The current data shows that the stock price of NIIT is 129.78. There has been a percent change of 9.43, indicating a significant increase in the stock price. The net change is 11.18, further indicating a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, these numbers suggest that NIIT is performing well in the market.

27 Sep 2023, 08:17 AM IST NIIT share price Live :NIIT closed at ₹118.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for NIIT was 424,176 shares. The closing price for NIIT shares was 118.6.

