NIIT share price Today Live Updates : NIIT Stocks on the Rise

On the last day, NIIT's open price was ₹119, and it closed at ₹118.6. The stock's high for the day was ₹130.46 and the low was ₹119. The market capitalization of NIIT is currently ₹1748.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹154.63, while the 52-week low is ₹65.9. The BSE volume for NIIT on that day was 424,176 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the stock price of NIIT is ₹129.78. There has been a percent change of 9.43, indicating a significant increase in the stock price. The net change is 11.18, further indicating a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, these numbers suggest that NIIT is performing well in the market.
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for NIIT was 424,176 shares. The closing price for NIIT shares was ₹118.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!