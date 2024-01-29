Nippon Life share price Today Live Updates : Nippon Life Soars in Trading Today

Nippon Life Share Price Today : Nippon Life's stock opened at ₹518.85 and closed at ₹515.5 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹521.5 and a low of ₹511.7 during the day. The market capitalization of Nippon Life is ₹32,337.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹526.95 and the 52-week low is ₹197.1. The BSE volume for Nippon Life was 13,736 shares.
Nippon Life share price live: Today's Price range
The low price of Nippon Life stock today was ₹511.7, while the high price reached ₹524.
Nippon Life Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Nippon Life share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Nippon Life share price Live :Nippon Life trading at ₹520.7, up 1.01% from yesterday's ₹515.5
The current stock price of Nippon Life is ₹520.7, with a percent change of 1.01 and a net change of 5.2. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.01% or 5.2 points.
Nippon Life share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|501.42
|10 Days
|502.70
|20 Days
|487.66
|50 Days
|455.95
|100 Days
|405.91
|300 Days
|336.16
Nippon Life share price live: Today's Price range
The Nippon Life stock reached a low of ₹511.7 and a high of ₹524 on the current day.
Nippon Life share price Today :Nippon Life trading at ₹519.05, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹515.5
The current stock price of Nippon Life is ₹519.05. There has been a 0.69% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.55.
Nippon Life Live Updates
Nippon Life share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|HDFC Asset Management Company
|3522.05
|93.35
|2.72
|3553.25
|1595.25
|75169.25
|Nippon Life
|516.4
|0.9
|0.17
|526.95
|197.1
|32180.78
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|1762.9
|33.45
|1.93
|1860.1
|550.75
|26081.6
|ICICI Securities
|772.85
|-3.5
|-0.45
|799.0
|417.0
|24952.83
|Angel One
|2879.4
|-27.35
|-0.94
|3900.35
|1000.0
|24019.88
Nippon Life share price live: Today's Price range
The low price of Nippon Life stock for the day was ₹511.7, while the high price reached ₹521.5.
Nippon Life share price NSE Live :Nippon Life trading at ₹519.25, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹515.5
As of the current data, the stock price of Nippon Life is ₹519.25. There has been a 0.73% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.75.
Nippon Life share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Nippon Life share price Live :Nippon Life closed at ₹515.5 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Nippon Life BSE had a volume of 13,736 shares and closed at a price of ₹515.5.
