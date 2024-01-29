Hello User
Nippon Life share price Today Live Updates : Nippon Life Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 02:10 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Nippon Life stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 1.01 %. The stock closed at 515.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 520.7 per share. Investors should monitor Nippon Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nippon Life Stock Price Today

Nippon Life Share Price Today : Nippon Life's stock opened at 518.85 and closed at 515.5 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 521.5 and a low of 511.7 during the day. The market capitalization of Nippon Life is 32,337.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 526.95 and the 52-week low is 197.1. The BSE volume for Nippon Life was 13,736 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 02:10 PM IST Nippon Life share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Nippon Life stock today was 511.7, while the high price reached 524.

29 Jan 2024, 01:58 PM IST Nippon Life Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Nippon Life share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

29 Jan 2024, 01:51 PM IST Nippon Life share price Live :Nippon Life trading at ₹520.7, up 1.01% from yesterday's ₹515.5

The current stock price of Nippon Life is 520.7, with a percent change of 1.01 and a net change of 5.2. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.01% or 5.2 points.

Click here for Nippon Life Dividend

29 Jan 2024, 01:39 PM IST Nippon Life share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days501.42
10 Days502.70
20 Days487.66
50 Days455.95
100 Days405.91
300 Days336.16
29 Jan 2024, 01:20 PM IST Nippon Life share price live: Today's Price range

The Nippon Life stock reached a low of 511.7 and a high of 524 on the current day.

29 Jan 2024, 01:19 PM IST Nippon Life share price Today :Nippon Life trading at ₹519.05, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹515.5

The current stock price of Nippon Life is 519.05. There has been a 0.69% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.55.

29 Jan 2024, 01:12 PM IST Nippon Life Live Updates

29 Jan 2024, 12:38 PM IST Nippon Life share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Asset Management Company3522.0593.352.723553.251595.2575169.25
Nippon Life516.40.90.17526.95197.132180.78
Motilal Oswal Financial Services1762.933.451.931860.1550.7526081.6
ICICI Securities772.85-3.5-0.45799.0417.024952.83
Angel One2879.4-27.35-0.943900.351000.024019.88
29 Jan 2024, 12:24 PM IST Nippon Life share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Nippon Life stock for the day was 511.7, while the high price reached 521.5.

29 Jan 2024, 12:24 PM IST Nippon Life share price NSE Live :Nippon Life trading at ₹519.25, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹515.5

As of the current data, the stock price of Nippon Life is 519.25. There has been a 0.73% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.75.

29 Jan 2024, 11:55 AM IST Nippon Life share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy4444
Buy8888
Hold1113
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
29 Jan 2024, 11:40 AM IST Nippon Life share price Live :Nippon Life closed at ₹515.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Nippon Life BSE had a volume of 13,736 shares and closed at a price of 515.5.

