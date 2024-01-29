Nippon Life share price Today Live Updates : Nippon Life Soars in Trading Today

Nippon Life Share Price Today : Nippon Life's stock opened at ₹518.85 and closed at ₹515.5 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹521.5 and a low of ₹511.7 during the day. The market capitalization of Nippon Life is ₹32,337.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹526.95 and the 52-week low is ₹197.1. The BSE volume for Nippon Life was 13,736 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Nippon Life share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
The current stock price of Nippon Life is ₹520.7, with a percent change of 1.01 and a net change of 5.2. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.01% or 5.2 points.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|501.42
|10 Days
|502.70
|20 Days
|487.66
|50 Days
|455.95
|100 Days
|405.91
|300 Days
|336.16
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|HDFC Asset Management Company
|3522.05
|93.35
|2.72
|3553.25
|1595.25
|75169.25
|Nippon Life
|516.4
|0.9
|0.17
|526.95
|197.1
|32180.78
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|1762.9
|33.45
|1.93
|1860.1
|550.75
|26081.6
|ICICI Securities
|772.85
|-3.5
|-0.45
|799.0
|417.0
|24952.83
|Angel One
|2879.4
|-27.35
|-0.94
|3900.35
|1000.0
|24019.88
As of the current data, the stock price of Nippon Life is ₹519.25. There has been a 0.73% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.75.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
On the last day of trading, Nippon Life BSE had a volume of 13,736 shares and closed at a price of ₹515.5.
