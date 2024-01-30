Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Nippon Life share price Today Live Updates : Nippon Life Stock Surges in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nippon Life stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 1.54 %. The stock closed at 515.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 523.45 per share. Investors should monitor Nippon Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nippon Life Stock Price Today

Nippon Life Share Price Today : On the last day, the Nippon Life stock opened at 518.85 and closed at 515.5. The stock had a high of 526 and a low of 511.7. The market capitalization of Nippon Life was 32,870.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 526.95 and the 52-week low was 197.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 35,457 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:06 AM IST Nippon Life Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 10:02 AM IST Nippon Life share price update :Nippon Life trading at ₹523.45, up 1.54% from yesterday's ₹515.5

Nippon Life stock is currently priced at 523.45, experiencing a percent change of 1.54 and a net change of 7.95.

30 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST Nippon Life share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.36%
3 Months25.78%
6 Months65.51%
YTD16.89%
1 Year117.13%
30 Jan 2024, 09:30 AM IST Nippon Life share price Today :Nippon Life trading at ₹523.45, up 1.54% from yesterday's ₹515.5

The current stock price of Nippon Life is 523.45, which represents a 1.54% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 7.95.

30 Jan 2024, 08:23 AM IST Nippon Life share price Live :Nippon Life closed at ₹515.5 on last trading day

On the last day, Nippon Life BSE had a volume of 35,457 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 515.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!