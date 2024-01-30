Nippon Life share price Today Live Updates : Nippon Life Stock Surges in Positive Trading

Nippon Life Share Price Today : On the last day, the Nippon Life stock opened at ₹518.85 and closed at ₹515.5. The stock had a high of ₹526 and a low of ₹511.7. The market capitalization of Nippon Life was ₹32,870.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹526.95 and the 52-week low was ₹197.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 35,457 shares.
Nippon Life stock is currently priced at ₹523.45, experiencing a percent change of 1.54 and a net change of 7.95.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.36%
|3 Months
|25.78%
|6 Months
|65.51%
|YTD
|16.89%
|1 Year
|117.13%
The current stock price of Nippon Life is ₹523.45, which represents a 1.54% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is ₹7.95.
On the last day, Nippon Life BSE had a volume of 35,457 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹515.5.
