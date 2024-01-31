Nippon Life share price Today Live Updates : Nippon Life Stocks Surge in Positive Trade

Nippon Life Share Price Today : Nippon Life's stock opened at ₹526.7 and closed at ₹523.45 yesterday. The stock reached a high of ₹540.8 and a low of ₹513 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹33,448.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹526.95, while the 52-week low is ₹197.1. On the BSE, a total of 48,382 shares were traded yesterday.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
