Nippon Life share price Today Live Updates : Nippon Life Stocks Surge in Positive Trade

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Nippon Life stock price went up today, 31 Jan 2024, by 1.76 %. The stock closed at 523.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 532.65 per share. Investors should monitor Nippon Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Nippon Life Stock Price Today

Nippon Life Share Price Today : Nippon Life's stock opened at 526.7 and closed at 523.45 yesterday. The stock reached a high of 540.8 and a low of 513 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 33,448.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 526.95, while the 52-week low is 197.1. On the BSE, a total of 48,382 shares were traded yesterday.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST Nippon Life share price Today :Nippon Life trading at ₹532.65, up 1.76% from yesterday's ₹523.45

The current data of Nippon Life stock shows that the price is 532.65, with a percent change of 1.76 and a net change of 9.2. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.76% and the actual increase in price is 9.2.

31 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST Nippon Life share price Live :Nippon Life closed at ₹523.45 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Nippon Life BSE shares was 48,382. The closing price of the shares was 523.45.

