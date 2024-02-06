NLC India share price Today Live Updates : NLC India Stock Soars in Positive Trading

NLC India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NLC India opened at ₹271.6 and closed at ₹265.4. The stock reached a high of ₹293.6 and a low of ₹270. The market capitalization of NLC India is currently ₹38,208.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹276.85, while the 52-week low is ₹69.79. The stock had a trading volume of 925,642 shares on the BSE.
The current data shows that the stock price of NLC India is ₹275.55, with a percent change of 3.82 and a net change of 10.15. This means that the stock price has increased by 3.82% and the overall change is an increase of ₹10.15. This indicates positive momentum in the stock.
