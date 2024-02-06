Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

NLC India share price Today Live Updates : NLC India Stock Soars in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NLC India stock price went up today, 06 Feb 2024, by 3.82 %. The stock closed at 265.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 275.55 per share. Investors should monitor NLC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NLC India Stock Price Today

NLC India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NLC India opened at 271.6 and closed at 265.4. The stock reached a high of 293.6 and a low of 270. The market capitalization of NLC India is currently 38,208.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 276.85, while the 52-week low is 69.79. The stock had a trading volume of 925,642 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2024, 09:07 AM IST NLC India share price Today :NLC India trading at ₹275.55, up 3.82% from yesterday's ₹265.4

The current data shows that the stock price of NLC India is 275.55, with a percent change of 3.82 and a net change of 10.15. This means that the stock price has increased by 3.82% and the overall change is an increase of 10.15. This indicates positive momentum in the stock.

06 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST NLC India share price Live :NLC India closed at ₹265.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for NLC India on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 925,642. The closing price for the stock was 265.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!