NLC India share price Today Live Updates : NLC India stock plummets in trading session

NLC India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NLC India's stock opened at ₹281.25 and closed at ₹275.55. The stock reached a high of ₹289 and a low of ₹275.3 throughout the day. The market capitalization of NLC India is currently ₹39,325.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹293.6, while the low is ₹69.79. On the BSE, a total of 625,546 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|11.31%
|3 Months
|80.54%
|6 Months
|128.42%
|YTD
|11.8%
|1 Year
|280.08%
The current stock price of NLC India is ₹274.9, and it has experienced a percent change of -3.07. This means that the stock price has decreased by 3.07%. Additionally, the net change in the stock price is -8.7, indicating a decrease of ₹8.7.
On the last day, NLC India had a trading volume of 625,546 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹275.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!