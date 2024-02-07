NLC India share price Today Live Updates : NLC India stock plummets in trading session

NLC India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NLC India's stock opened at ₹281.25 and closed at ₹275.55. The stock reached a high of ₹289 and a low of ₹275.3 throughout the day. The market capitalization of NLC India is currently ₹39,325.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹293.6, while the low is ₹69.79. On the BSE, a total of 625,546 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.