NLC India share price Today Live Updates : NLC India stock plummets in trading session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
NLC India stock price went down today, 07 Feb 2024, by -3.07 %. The stock closed at 283.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 274.9 per share. Investors should monitor NLC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NLC India Stock Price Today

NLC India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NLC India's stock opened at 281.25 and closed at 275.55. The stock reached a high of 289 and a low of 275.3 throughout the day. The market capitalization of NLC India is currently 39,325.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 293.6, while the low is 69.79. On the BSE, a total of 625,546 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2024, 09:32 AM IST NLC India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week11.31%
3 Months80.54%
6 Months128.42%
YTD11.8%
1 Year280.08%
07 Feb 2024, 09:13 AM IST NLC India share price Today :NLC India trading at ₹274.9, down -3.07% from yesterday's ₹283.6

The current stock price of NLC India is 274.9, and it has experienced a percent change of -3.07. This means that the stock price has decreased by 3.07%. Additionally, the net change in the stock price is -8.7, indicating a decrease of 8.7.

07 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST NLC India share price Live :NLC India closed at ₹275.55 on last trading day

On the last day, NLC India had a trading volume of 625,546 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 275.55.

