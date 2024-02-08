NLC India share price Today Live Updates : NLC India Stock Plummets in Negative Trading

NLC India Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of NLC India was ₹274.9, and the close price was ₹283.6. The stock reached a high of ₹279.8 and a low of ₹254. The market capitalization of NLC India is currently ₹35,490.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹293.6, while the 52-week low is ₹69.79. The BSE volume for NLC India was 1,269,715 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, NLC India stock has a price of ₹255.95. The stock has experienced a percentage change of -9.75%, resulting in a net change of -27.65.
On the last day of trading, NLC India recorded a trading volume of 1,269,715 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹283.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!