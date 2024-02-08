Hello User
NLC India share price Today Live Updates : NLC India Stock Plummets in Negative Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NLC India stock price went down today, 08 Feb 2024, by -9.75 %. The stock closed at 283.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 255.95 per share. Investors should monitor NLC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NLC India Stock Price Today

NLC India Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of NLC India was 274.9, and the close price was 283.6. The stock reached a high of 279.8 and a low of 254. The market capitalization of NLC India is currently 35,490.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 293.6, while the 52-week low is 69.79. The BSE volume for NLC India was 1,269,715 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Feb 2024, 09:12 AM IST NLC India share price Today :NLC India trading at ₹255.95, down -9.75% from yesterday's ₹283.6

Based on the current data, NLC India stock has a price of 255.95. The stock has experienced a percentage change of -9.75%, resulting in a net change of -27.65.

08 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST NLC India share price Live :NLC India closed at ₹283.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, NLC India recorded a trading volume of 1,269,715 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 283.6.

