Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

NLC India Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NLC India stock price went up today, 09 Feb 2024, by 4.18 %. The stock closed at 255.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 266.65 per share. Investors should monitor NLC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NLC India Stock Price Today

NLC India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for NLC India was 261.1, while the close price was 255.95. The stock reached a high of 269.3 and a low of 258.25 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 36,974.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 293.6, and the 52-week low is 69.79. The stock had a trading volume of 409,991 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST NLC India share price Live :NLC India closed at ₹255.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for NLC India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, there were a total of 409,991 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 255.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!