NLC India share price Today Live Updates : NLC India shares plunge on negative trading day

NLC India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NLC India opened at ₹268 and closed at ₹266.65. The stock reached a high of ₹271.5 and a low of ₹246.75 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹35,012.57 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹293.6, while the 52-week low is ₹69.79. The BSE volume for the stock was 637,313 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for NLC India stock shows that the price is ₹237.05. There has been a decrease of -6.12% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -15.45.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.86%
|3 Months
|52.57%
|6 Months
|89.79%
|YTD
|-0.3%
|1 Year
|219.87%
As of the current data, the stock price of NLC India is ₹252.5 with a percent change of -5.31. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 5.31%. The net change is -14.15, meaning the stock price has decreased by ₹14.15.
On the last day of trading, NLC India had a volume of 637,313 shares and closed at a price of ₹266.65.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!