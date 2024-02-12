Hello User
NLC India share price Today Live Updates : NLC India shares plunge on negative trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NLC India stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2024, by -6.12 %. The stock closed at 252.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 237.05 per share. Investors should monitor NLC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NLC India Stock Price Today

NLC India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NLC India opened at 268 and closed at 266.65. The stock reached a high of 271.5 and a low of 246.75 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 35,012.57 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 293.6, while the 52-week low is 69.79. The BSE volume for the stock was 637,313 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 09:52 AM IST NLC India Live Updates

12 Feb 2024, 09:52 AM IST NLC India share price update :NLC India trading at ₹237.05, down -6.12% from yesterday's ₹252.5

The current data for NLC India stock shows that the price is 237.05. There has been a decrease of -6.12% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -15.45.

12 Feb 2024, 09:33 AM IST NLC India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.86%
3 Months52.57%
6 Months89.79%
YTD-0.3%
1 Year219.87%
12 Feb 2024, 09:05 AM IST NLC India share price Today :NLC India trading at ₹252.5, down -5.31% from yesterday's ₹266.65

As of the current data, the stock price of NLC India is 252.5 with a percent change of -5.31. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 5.31%. The net change is -14.15, meaning the stock price has decreased by 14.15.

12 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST NLC India share price Live :NLC India closed at ₹266.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, NLC India had a volume of 637,313 shares and closed at a price of 266.65.

