NLC India share price Today Live Updates : NLC India shares plunge on negative trading day

NLC India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NLC India opened at ₹268 and closed at ₹266.65. The stock reached a high of ₹271.5 and a low of ₹246.75 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹35,012.57 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹293.6, while the 52-week low is ₹69.79. The BSE volume for the stock was 637,313 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.